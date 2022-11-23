Unmukt Chand set to become first Indian to play in Bangladesh Premier League

Indian batter Unmukt Chand was roped in by Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side Chattogram Challengers on Wednesday.

Chand, who led the Indian U-19 team to the World Cup title in 2012, will become the first Indian to feature in the league. While Indian players contracted with the BCCI are not allowed to play in leagues outside the country, Chand will be eligible to feature in the tournament as he quit playing Indian domestic cricket. Earlier this year, Chand signed a three-year deal with Major League Cricket in the United States.

In January 2022, Chand had become the first Indian male player to feature in the Big Bash League (BBL) when he turned up for Melbourne Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes. Chand could not contribute with the bat, scoring only six runs off eight balls, and his side lost the rubber by six runs.

Chand was part of the Indian domestic system in Delhi and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He represented Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

The 29-year-old has also captained India A but his career did not escalate to the senior level. He announced retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in August 2021 to be eligible for overseas leagues.