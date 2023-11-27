Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Mumbai crosses 100 vs Railways; KAR to bowl vs Delhi; TN vs BEN to start soon

- November 27, 2023 10:53TOSS: TN to field vs Bengal
- November 27, 2023 10:49Kerala 101/4 in 23.4 overs
Vishnu Vinod guides Kerala past 100 after a top-order wobble. Sachin Baby, centurion in the previous game, was the latest fall for two off 29 deliveries.
- November 27, 2023 10:45TN v BEN - update
- November 27, 2023 10:43MUM 128/1 in 25 overs
Jay Bista’s half-century has propelled Mumbai past the 100-run mark. Suved Parkar has also gotten off to a good start, moving into the 30s in quick time.
- November 27, 2023 10:40KAR vs DEL - Playing XIs
Delhi: Anuj Rawat, Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badonk, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal, Samarth R, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Krishnappa Gowtham, BR Sharath, J Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, V Koushik
- November 27, 2023 10:29KAR vs DEL - start at 11 am
Abhishek: The confirmation comes in for an 11am start. The game is reduced to 38 overs .
- November 27, 2023 10:21TN vs BEN - update
Amol: Next inspection at CCI is at 10.30 am. Plenty of sawdust being used to dry up wet patches just outside the 30-yard circle.
- November 27, 2023 10:19KAR vs DEL - update
Abhishek: Yash Dhull and Mayank Agarwal walk to the middle with the team sheets all ready for the toss. The umpires have a word and send them back. L ikely to be a 39 over match. Toss at 10:30 am. Start at 11 am.
- November 27, 2023 10:16Rajasthan 13/1 in 10 overs vs UP
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal constrict the Rajasthan top-order with tight spells. Bhuvneshwar found the first wicket with the dismissal of YB Kothari for a 11-ball duck. Just two boundaries have come in the first ten overs.
- November 27, 2023 10:14MAH vs VID - update
Anish: Slight drizzle has started at the ground. Very minimal but extends the delay to the start of the game.
- November 27, 2023 09:57Andhra 56/2 in 12 overs v Assam
Hanuma Vihari and Shaikh Rasheed fall in the space of six deliveries as Assam spoils Andhra’s positive start.
- November 27, 2023 09:55MAH vs VID - update
Anish: Covers coming onto the pitch with the light fading even more. The whole square is now covered.
- November 27, 2023 09:54Kerala 56/3 in 11.1 overs vs Odisha
Rohan Kunnummal and Sanju Samson fall in succession as Odisha triggers a top-order collapse for Kerala.
- November 27, 2023 09:52KAR vs DEL - update
Abhishek: The next inspection at 10:15am. There seems a patch adjacent to the pitch which the umpires are concerned about. Yash Dhull and Mayank Agarwal were present at the last one and there was lengthy deliberation over that particular area.
- November 27, 2023 09:43MUM 47/1 in 9.3 overs vs RLY
A R Pandey finds a breakthrough in his first over against Mumbai. Ankrish falls caught-behind on 30. Suved Parkar enters at number three.
- November 27, 2023 09:39Kerala crosses 50
Rohan Kunnummal and Sanju Samson lead Kerala past fifty in 7.2 overs against Odisha.
- November 27, 2023 09:26TN vs BEN update
- November 27, 2023 09:22KER 27/1 in 4.2 overs vs ODI
Prayash Kumar Singh traps Azharuddeen for 12 and Kerala loses its first wicket. Captain Sanju Samson walks in at 3.
- November 27, 2023 09:07MUM vs RLY
Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Jay Bista walk out for Mumbai against Railways.
- November 27, 2023 09:06KER vs ODI
Mohammaed Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal open the batting for Kerala against Odisha. Eight runs come off Rajesh Mohanty’s first over.
- November 27, 2023 09:04KAR vs DEL
Abhishek: Next inspection at 9:30 am.
- November 27, 2023 08:40TOSS updates
Saurashtra vs Tripura - Saurashtra won the toss and elected to field
Kerala vs Odisha - Kerala won the toss and elected to bat
Mumbai vs Railways - Railways won the toss and elected to field
Pondicherry vs Sikkim - Sikkim won the toss and elected to bat
Maharashtra vs Vidarbha - TOSS DELAYED
Jharkhand vs Meghalaya - Meghalaya won the toss and elected to field
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad - Chhattisgarh won the toss & elected to field
Manipur vs Services - Services won the toss and elected to field
Delhi vs Karnataka - Karnataka won the toss and elected to field
Bihar vs J&K - TOSS DELAYED
Chandigarh vs Haryana - Chandigarh won the toss and elected to field
Mizoram vs Uttarakhand - TOSS DELAYED
Andhra vs Assam - Assam won the toss and elected to field
Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh - Uttar Pradesh won the Toss and elected to field
Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat - Gujarat won the toss and elected to field
Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab - TOSS DELAYED
Bengal vs Tamil Nadu - TOSS DELAYED
Baroda vs Nagaland - TOSS DELAYED
- November 27, 2023 08:28Jharkhand wicketkeeper Kushagra eyes IPL contract
- November 27, 2023 08:28Padikkal targets India return
- November 27, 2023 08:28Karnataka vs Delhi
- November 27, 2023 08:27Maharashtra vs Vidarbha
- November 27, 2023 07:35VHT 2023-24 schedule, November 27
