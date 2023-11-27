MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Mumbai crosses 100 vs Railways; KAR to bowl vs Delhi; TN vs BEN to start soon

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Get the Live Cricket Score, News, Squads and Latest Scorecard of today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

Updated : Nov 27, 2023 10:53 IST

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan will be in focus against Bengal on Monday,
Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan will be in focus against Bengal on Monday,
lightbox-info

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan will be in focus against Bengal on Monday,

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 matches happening across India on Monday, November 27.

  • November 27, 2023 10:53
    TOSS: TN to field vs Bengal
  • November 27, 2023 10:49
    Kerala 101/4 in 23.4 overs

    Vishnu Vinod guides Kerala past 100 after a top-order wobble. Sachin Baby, centurion in the previous game, was the latest fall for two off 29 deliveries.

  • November 27, 2023 10:45
    TN v BEN - update
  • November 27, 2023 10:43
    MUM 128/1 in 25 overs

    Jay Bista’s half-century has propelled Mumbai past the 100-run mark. Suved Parkar has also gotten off to a good start, moving into the 30s in quick time.

  • November 27, 2023 10:40
    KAR vs DEL - Playing XIs

    Delhi: Anuj Rawat, Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badonk, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

    Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal, Samarth R, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Krishnappa Gowtham, BR Sharath, J Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, V Koushik

  • November 27, 2023 10:29
    KAR vs DEL - start at 11 am

    Abhishek: The confirmation comes in for an 11am start. The game is reduced to 38 overs .

  • November 27, 2023 10:21
    TN vs BEN - update

    Amol: Next inspection at CCI is at 10.30 am. Plenty of sawdust being used to dry up wet patches just outside the 30-yard circle.

  • November 27, 2023 10:19
    KAR vs DEL - update

    Abhishek: Yash Dhull and Mayank Agarwal walk to the middle with the team sheets all ready for the toss. The umpires have a word and send them back. L ikely to be a 39 over match. Toss at 10:30 am. Start at 11 am.

  • November 27, 2023 10:16
    Rajasthan 13/1 in 10 overs vs UP

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal constrict the Rajasthan top-order with tight spells. Bhuvneshwar found the first wicket with the dismissal of YB Kothari for a 11-ball duck. Just two boundaries have come in the first ten overs.

  • November 27, 2023 10:14
    MAH vs VID - update

    Anish: Slight drizzle has started at the ground. Very minimal but extends the delay to the start of the game.

  • November 27, 2023 09:57
    Andhra 56/2 in 12 overs v Assam

    Hanuma Vihari and Shaikh Rasheed fall in the space of six deliveries as Assam spoils Andhra’s positive start.

  • November 27, 2023 09:55
    MAH vs VID - update

    Anish: Covers coming onto the pitch with the light fading even more. The whole square is now covered.

  • November 27, 2023 09:54
    Kerala 56/3 in 11.1 overs vs Odisha

    Rohan Kunnummal and Sanju Samson fall in succession as Odisha triggers a top-order collapse for Kerala.

  • November 27, 2023 09:52
    KAR vs DEL - update

    Abhishek: The next inspection at 10:15am. There seems a patch adjacent to the pitch which the umpires are concerned about. Yash Dhull and Mayank Agarwal were present at the last one and there was lengthy deliberation over that particular area.

  • November 27, 2023 09:43
    MUM 47/1 in 9.3 overs vs RLY

    A R Pandey finds a breakthrough in his first over against Mumbai. Ankrish falls caught-behind on 30. Suved Parkar enters at number three.

  • November 27, 2023 09:39
    Kerala crosses 50

    Rohan Kunnummal and Sanju Samson lead Kerala past fifty in 7.2 overs against Odisha.

  • November 27, 2023 09:26
    TN vs BEN update
  • November 27, 2023 09:22
    KER 27/1 in 4.2 overs vs ODI

    Prayash Kumar Singh traps Azharuddeen for 12 and Kerala loses its first wicket. Captain Sanju Samson walks in at 3.

  • November 27, 2023 09:07
    MUM vs RLY

    Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Jay Bista walk out for Mumbai against Railways. 

  • November 27, 2023 09:06
    KER vs ODI

    Mohammaed Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal open the batting for Kerala against Odisha. Eight runs come off Rajesh Mohanty’s first over.

  • November 27, 2023 09:04
    KAR vs DEL

    Abhishek: Next inspection at 9:30 am. 

  • November 27, 2023 08:40
    TOSS updates

    Saurashtra vs Tripura - Saurashtra won the toss and elected to field

    Kerala vs Odisha - Kerala won the toss and elected to bat

    Mumbai vs Railways - Railways won the toss and elected to field

    Pondicherry vs Sikkim - Sikkim won the toss and elected to bat 

    Maharashtra vs Vidarbha - TOSS DELAYED

    Jharkhand vs Meghalaya - Meghalaya won the toss and elected to field

    Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad - Chhattisgarh won the toss & elected to field

    Manipur vs Services - Services won the toss and elected to field

    Delhi vs Karnataka - Karnataka won the toss and elected to field

    Bihar vs J&K - TOSS DELAYED

    Chandigarh vs Haryana - Chandigarh won the toss and elected to field

    Mizoram vs Uttarakhand - TOSS DELAYED

    Andhra vs Assam - Assam won the toss and elected to field

    Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh - Uttar Pradesh won the Toss and elected to field

    Arunachal Pradesh vs Gujarat - Gujarat won the toss and elected to field

    Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab - TOSS DELAYED

    Bengal vs Tamil Nadu - TOSS DELAYED

    Baroda vs Nagaland - TOSS DELAYED

  • November 27, 2023 08:28
    Jharkhand wicketkeeper Kushagra eyes IPL contract

    Kumar Kushagra from Jharkhand bats for a spot in the Indian Premier League

  • November 27, 2023 08:28
    Padikkal targets India return

    Devdutt Padikkal eyes India team call-up after big knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

  • November 27, 2023 08:28
    Karnataka vs Delhi
  • November 27, 2023 08:27
    Maharashtra vs Vidarbha
  • November 27, 2023 07:35
    VHT 2023-24 schedule, November 27

Related Topics

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Mumbai crosses 100 vs Railways; KAR to bowl vs Delhi; TN vs BEN to start soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy beats Australia, reclaims Davis Cup title after 47 years
    AP
  3. ‘Special feeling’ to win Davis Cup for Italy: Sinner
    AFP
  4. UEFA Champions League: Atletico leaning on Griezmann in key Feyenoord visit
    AFP
  5. Serie A: Martinez scores as leader Inter draws 1-1 with second-place Juventus in Derby d’Italia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Mumbai crosses 100 vs Railways; KAR to bowl vs Delhi; TN vs BEN to start soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS 2nd T20: Batting fireworks power India to 2-0 lead over Australia
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Kumar Kushagra from Jharkhand bats for a spot in the Indian Premier League
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Uganda beats its first full member and test playing opponent, Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Devdutt Padikkal eyes India team call-up after big knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Mumbai crosses 100 vs Railways; KAR to bowl vs Delhi; TN vs BEN to start soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy beats Australia, reclaims Davis Cup title after 47 years
    AP
  3. ‘Special feeling’ to win Davis Cup for Italy: Sinner
    AFP
  4. UEFA Champions League: Atletico leaning on Griezmann in key Feyenoord visit
    AFP
  5. Serie A: Martinez scores as leader Inter draws 1-1 with second-place Juventus in Derby d’Italia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment