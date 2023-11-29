Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: Mumbai gets five wickets against Pondicherry; TN rebuilds vs Baroda; Bengal solid vs MP

- November 29, 2023 09:46PDY 26/4 in 8.4 overs v Mumbai
Fourth wicket for Tushar Deshpande as he routs the Pondicherry top-order. Parameeshwaran S is his latest victim as Ajinkya Rahane completes his second catch.
- November 29, 2023 09:34HYD 25/2 in 6 overs v SER
Anish: Second wicket down for Hyderabad. Rohit Rayudu is caught behind for 13. Nitin Yadav picks his second.
- November 29, 2023 09:33TN 16/3 in 7 overs
Third wicket for Lukman Meriwala. The left-armer dismisses Baba Aparajith for a six-ball duck. TN in all sorts of trouble now.
- November 29, 2023 09:31PDY 11/3 in 5 overs vs Mumbai
Third wicket for Tushar Deshpande in as many overs. He sends Pondicherry captain Rohit D for a duck this time.
- November 29, 2023 09:31J&K 20/0 in 6 overs v Delhi
Abhishek: Six overs into the innings and Shubham Khajuria gets his first run off his bat, a late cut to third man for one.
- November 29, 2023 09:29Kerala 29/0 in 7 overs
Mohammed Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnumal build a watchful start for Kerala against Tripura’s new ball pair of Murasingh and Rana Dutta.
- November 29, 2023 09:22TN 15/2 in 4.5 overs vs Baroda
The ploy to use Sai Kishore in the top-order to counter the new ball fails again as Meriwala knocks him over. TN in a spot of bother now at 15 for two.
- November 29, 2023 09:18Punjab 14/1 in 3.3 overs
Lakshay Garg removes the dangerous Prabhsimran Singh early. He falls for five off 11 deliveries.
- November 29, 2023 09:17Haryana 2/3 in 2 overs vs Mizoram
Captain Ashok Menaria falls for a two-ball duck as Ralte strikes twice in the second over. Haryana is reduced to two for three by Mizoram.
- November 29, 2023 09:15ODI 7/1 in 3 overs v Saurashtra
Jaydev Unadkat traps Shantanu Mishra for a duck and gets Saurashtra the early breakthrough.
- November 29, 2023 09:12J&K 12/0 in 2 overs v Delhi
Abhishek: Harshit Rana goes for 11 runs in his first over which includes 5 wides. Abhinav Puri then punches a slightly shorter ball through point.
- November 29, 2023 09:11Haryana 1/2 in 1.2 overs vs Mizoram
A superb start for Mizoram as Mohit Jangra and HM Ralte remove the Haryana openers within the first eight deliveries.
- November 29, 2023 09:10HYD 1/1 in 1.1 overs vs Services
Anish: Early breakthrough for Services as Avanish Rao is trapped in front by Nitin Yadav first ball.
- November 29, 2023 09:09UP 2/1 in 1 over vs Gujarat
Chintan Gaja strikes with the new ball. He traps UP opener Madhav Kaushik for a five-ball duck.
- November 29, 2023 09:07TN 5/1 in 1 over vs Baroda
Golden duck for N Jagadeesan as Lukman Meriwala traps him leg-before in the first over. Poor start for Tamil Nadu after being sent in to bat by Baroda.
- November 29, 2023 09:06PDY 6/1 in 1 over vs Mumbai
Tushar Deshpande strikes in the first over for Mumbai. He removes Pondicherry opener JS Pande for four.
- November 29, 2023 08:34TOSS updates
Odisha vs Saurashtra: Odisha won the toss and elected to bat
Kerala vs Tripura: Tripura won the toss and elected to field
Mumbai vs Pondicherry: Mumbai won the toss and elected to field
Railways vs Sikkim: Railways won the toss and elected to field
Maharashtra vs Meghalaya: Maharashtra won the toss and elected to field
Jharkhand vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field
Hyderabad vs Services: Services won the toss and elected to field
Chhattisgarh vs Manipur: Manipur won the toss and elected to field
Bihar vs Karnataka: Karnataka won the toss and elected to field
Delhi vs J&K: Delhi won the toss and elected to field
Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to field
Haryana vs Mizoram: Mizoram won the toss and elected to field
Assam vs Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to field
Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh: Gujarat won the toss and elected to field
Andhra vs Rajasthan: Andhra won the toss and elected to field
Goa vs Punjab: Goa won the toss and elected to field
Baroda vs Tamil Nadu: Baroda won the toss and elected to field
Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh won the toss and elected to field
- November 29, 2023 08:03V Koushik turning heads in VHT 2023-24
- November 29, 2023 08:03Vidarbha’s Darshan Nalkande credits IPL experience for domestic success
- November 28, 2023 16:48VHT 2023-24 Round 4 schedule
