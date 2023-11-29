MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: Mumbai gets five wickets against Pondicherry; TN rebuilds vs Baroda; Bengal solid vs MP

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE: Get the Live Cricket Score, News, Squads and Latest Scorecard of today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 matches.

Updated : Nov 29, 2023 09:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
lightbox-info

Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 matches happening across India on Wednesday, November 29.

  • November 29, 2023 09:46
    PDY 26/4 in 8.4 overs v Mumbai

    Fourth wicket for Tushar Deshpande as he routs the Pondicherry top-order. Parameeshwaran S is his latest victim as Ajinkya Rahane completes his second catch. 

  • November 29, 2023 09:34
    HYD 25/2 in 6 overs v SER

    Anish: Second wicket down for Hyderabad. Rohit Rayudu is caught behind for 13. Nitin Yadav picks his second. 

  • November 29, 2023 09:33
    TN 16/3 in 7 overs

    Third wicket for Lukman Meriwala. The left-armer dismisses Baba Aparajith for a six-ball duck. TN in all sorts of trouble now.

  • November 29, 2023 09:31
    PDY 11/3 in 5 overs vs Mumbai

    Third wicket for Tushar Deshpande in as many overs. He sends Pondicherry captain Rohit D for a duck this time.

  • November 29, 2023 09:31
    J&K 20/0 in 6 overs v Delhi

    Abhishek: Six overs into the innings and Shubham Khajuria gets his first run off his bat, a late cut to third man for one. 

  • November 29, 2023 09:29
    Kerala 29/0 in 7 overs

    Mohammed Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnumal build a watchful start for Kerala against Tripura’s new ball pair of Murasingh and Rana Dutta.

  • November 29, 2023 09:22
    TN 15/2 in 4.5 overs vs Baroda

    The ploy to use Sai Kishore in the top-order to counter the new ball fails again as Meriwala knocks him over. TN in a spot of bother now at 15 for two.

  • November 29, 2023 09:18
    Punjab 14/1 in 3.3 overs

    Lakshay Garg removes the dangerous Prabhsimran Singh early. He falls for five off 11 deliveries.

  • November 29, 2023 09:17
    Haryana 2/3 in 2 overs vs Mizoram

    Captain Ashok Menaria falls for a two-ball duck as Ralte strikes twice in the second over. Haryana is reduced to two for three by Mizoram.

  • November 29, 2023 09:15
    ODI 7/1 in 3 overs v Saurashtra

    Jaydev Unadkat traps Shantanu Mishra for a duck and gets Saurashtra the early breakthrough. 

  • November 29, 2023 09:12
    J&K 12/0 in 2 overs v Delhi

    Abhishek: Harshit Rana goes for 11 runs in his first over which includes 5 wides. Abhinav Puri then punches a slightly shorter ball through point. 

  • November 29, 2023 09:11
    Haryana 1/2 in 1.2 overs vs Mizoram

    A superb start for Mizoram as Mohit Jangra and HM Ralte remove the Haryana openers within the first eight deliveries.

  • November 29, 2023 09:10
    HYD 1/1 in 1.1 overs vs Services

    Anish: Early breakthrough for Services as Avanish Rao is trapped in front by Nitin Yadav first ball.

  • November 29, 2023 09:09
    UP 2/1 in 1 over vs Gujarat

    Chintan Gaja strikes with the new ball. He traps UP opener Madhav Kaushik for a five-ball duck. 

  • November 29, 2023 09:07
    TN 5/1 in 1 over vs Baroda

    Golden duck for N Jagadeesan as Lukman Meriwala traps him leg-before in the first over. Poor start for Tamil Nadu after being sent in to bat by Baroda.

  • November 29, 2023 09:06
    PDY 6/1 in 1 over vs Mumbai

    Tushar Deshpande strikes in the first over for Mumbai. He removes Pondicherry opener JS Pande for four.

  • November 29, 2023 08:58
    DEL vs J&K
  • November 29, 2023 08:49
    HYD v SER
  • November 29, 2023 08:34
    TOSS updates

    Odisha vs Saurashtra: Odisha won the toss and elected to bat

    Kerala vs Tripura: Tripura won the toss and elected to field

    Mumbai vs Pondicherry: Mumbai won the toss and elected to field

    Railways vs Sikkim: Railways won the toss and elected to field

    Maharashtra vs Meghalaya: Maharashtra won the toss and elected to field

    Jharkhand vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field

    Hyderabad vs Services: Services won the toss and elected to field

    Chhattisgarh vs Manipur: Manipur won the toss and elected to field

    Bihar vs Karnataka: Karnataka won the toss and elected to field

    Delhi vs J&K: Delhi won the toss and elected to field

    Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to field

    Haryana vs Mizoram: Mizoram won the toss and elected to field

    Assam vs Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to field

    Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh: Gujarat won the toss and elected to field

    Andhra vs Rajasthan: Andhra won the toss and elected to field

    Goa vs Punjab: Goa won the toss and elected to field

    Baroda vs Tamil Nadu: Baroda won the toss and elected to field

    Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh won the toss and elected to field

  • November 29, 2023 08:03
    V Koushik turning heads in VHT 2023-24

    V Koushik: Compensating pace with ‘right lengths’ to lead the Karnataka seam attack

  • November 29, 2023 08:03
    Vidarbha’s Darshan Nalkande credits IPL experience for domestic success

    With IPL experience behind him, Vidarbha’s Darshan Nalkande sets bigger goals in domestic cricket

  • November 28, 2023 16:48
    VHT 2023-24 Round 4 schedule

Related Topics

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: Mumbai gets five wickets against Pondicherry; TN rebuilds vs Baroda; Bengal solid vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  2. Champions League 2023-24: Haaland becomes fastest to 40 UCL goals as manager Guardiola praises ‘fantastic player’
    Reuters
  3. Extension on cards, BCCI wants Dravid to coach team in South Africa
    PTI
  4. Asian Champions League 2023-24: Al-Hilal overcomes Al-Dawsari’s penalty woes to progress in last 16
    Reuters
  5. Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City claims top spot after recovering to beat Leipzig 3-2
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: Mumbai gets five wickets against Pondicherry; TN rebuilds vs Baroda; Bengal solid vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  2. Maxwell’s ‘Big Show’ trumps Gaikwad’s maiden century as Australia pips India in run-fest to keep series alive
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. IND vs AUS: Why did Ishan Kishan’s stumping attempt off Axar Patel’s bowling result in a no-ball? Rules explained
    Team Sportstar
  4. Full list of highest T20I totals successfully chased against India: Australia sets new record in Guwahati
    Team Sportstar
  5. Glenn Maxwell hits joint-fastest T20I century by an Australian
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: Mumbai gets five wickets against Pondicherry; TN rebuilds vs Baroda; Bengal solid vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  2. Champions League 2023-24: Haaland becomes fastest to 40 UCL goals as manager Guardiola praises ‘fantastic player’
    Reuters
  3. Extension on cards, BCCI wants Dravid to coach team in South Africa
    PTI
  4. Asian Champions League 2023-24: Al-Hilal overcomes Al-Dawsari’s penalty woes to progress in last 16
    Reuters
  5. Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City claims top spot after recovering to beat Leipzig 3-2
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment