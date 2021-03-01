Vijay Hazare trophy, Group E: Haryana beats Bengal in final league game

Chaitanya Bishnoi and Shubham Rohilla scored fine half-centuries as Haryana notched up a five-wicket win over Bengal in its last Elite Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

Bengal, put in to bat, was bundled out for 177. Haryana achieved the target with 6.3 overs to spare.

Most of the Bengal batsmen paid the price for poor shot selection. Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ritwik Roy Chowdhury were dismissed cheaply by Sanjay Pahal.

Anustup Majumdar (31, 44b, 3x4) was caught on the onside boundary off left-arm spinner Ashok Sandhu, while Abhishek Raman and Shahbaz Ahmed were bamboozled by off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

Bengal was in dire straits at 85 for five in the 24th over.

Suvankar Bal (54, 67b, 3x4, 1x6) showed patience to get his maiden fifty. He joined hands with Arnab Nandi (30, 43b, 2x4) to collect 40 runs.

Pahal captured three wickets, while Ajit Chahal, Jayant and Sandhu picked up two wickets apiece. Haryana wrapped up the Bengal innings in 45.1 overs.

Haryana’s left-handed openers, Bishnoi (57, 59b, 10x4) and Rohilla (50, 77b, 6x4), played contrasting knocks to get 77 runs and lay a solid platform.

Bishnoi excelled with his timing and placement all-around the park, while Rohilla held one end before opening his arms to take Haryana closer to victory.

Shahbaz took three wickets but could not prevent Haryana from securing four points. Both sides finished with eight points apiece.