A shot Virat Kohli wouldn't want to remember

This has been, in several respects, a memorable Test for Virat Kohli.

He played in tough batting conditions on day one and constructed a technically correct innings of 79, rang in the bowling changes and moved the fielders around with imagination, and took his 100th catch in Tests confirming he is a superb all-round fielder with safe hands.

Yet, Kohli, on Thursday, walked back a bitterly disappointed man. He, along with Rishabh Pant, had an opportunity to bat South Africa out of the game. But Kohli, battling 143 deliveries for his 29, and putting together a priceless 94-run stand for the fifth wicket with a rejuvenated Rishabh Pant, perished to a shot he would want to forget.

The delivery from Lungi Ngidi was wide outside off-stump and Kohli chased it attempting a drive. He only managed an edge and a leaping Aiden Markram held the rapidly travelling ball in the cordon.

The Indian skipper had done exactly what he had warned against; giving an opportunity to the other side to sneak back into the game.

“The set batsmen need to play on and consolidate,” he would say, and here he was contributing to his own dismissal at a critical stage of the match.

Kohli walked back knowing he had not shut the door on South Africa when he had a chance to do so.

India could still go on to win the Test but it was a shot Kohli would not want to remember.