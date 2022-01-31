Virat Kohli will help the new captain, says Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan believes Virat Kohli could still contribute a lot to the Indian cricket team in a leadership role though he has quit captaincy. "He is not the captain, but as long as he is in the team, he is a leader," the former India all-rounder said.

"He will help the new captain to do the right thing."

Irfan, who played for the India Maharajas at the Legends League Cricket that concluded here on Saturday, said Kohli was the best captain India ever had in Tests. "He sent out the right messages, and he took the team's fitness to another level," he said. "I am sure he will help out others, especially Rohit Sharma. Every captain contributes uniquely. Kohli had his energy, Rohit will give you calmness."

Irfan feels the BCCI has done a good job during the pandemic. "It is commendable that they organised both the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments and that too with so many teams," he said. "And we have people like Rahul Dravid in decision-making roles. I had suggested last year to him that we should turn the Under-23 age-group into Under-25 so that the youngsters don't lose their two years."

Irfan is glad that Deepak Hooda was picked for India's ODI team against the West Indies. "I remember him coming to the Moti Bagh Stadium along with his father and I started practising with him," he said. "What he did in the last two years speaks a lot about his character. He has nice wrists, he is a gun fielder and match winner."

Irfan enjoyed playing at the Legends tournament. "It is a great platform for former players," he said.