Virat Kohli hits the nets in Durham

India captain Virat Kohli hit the nets during the lunch break of the warm-up match against County Select XI in Durham on Wednesday.

Kohli refreshed his abilities with the bat, brushing up his offense and defense for the upcoming Test series against England.

Hi @imVkohli!



A lunch time net session for the @BCCI captain at Emirates Riverside



Live streamhttps://t.co/vxbhwkBUGh pic.twitter.com/6puTlr7zO4 — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) July 21, 2021

READ | Hameed, Robinson in England squad for first two Tests against India

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli have been rested for the warm-up game, which saw K.L. Rahul hit a wonderful ton, pushing India to a competitive score of 306 at the end of Day 1 with the help of Ravindra Jadeja who scored a half-century.

READ| Avesh Khan ruled out of warm-up game with thumb injury

Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have also been rested for the game.