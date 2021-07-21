Cricket Cricket Virat Kohli hits the nets in Durham During the lunch break on Day 2 of the warm-up game, Kohli refreshed his abilities with the bat in a practice session. Team Sportstar 21 July, 2021 20:41 IST FILE PHOTO: India's captain Virat Kohli leaves the nets during a training session. He was rested before the warm-up game as Rohit Sahrma led the team - AP Team Sportstar 21 July, 2021 20:41 IST India captain Virat Kohli hit the nets during the lunch break of the warm-up match against County Select XI in Durham on Wednesday.Kohli refreshed his abilities with the bat, brushing up his offense and defense for the upcoming Test series against England. Hi @imVkohli!A lunch time net session for the @BCCI captain at Emirates Riverside Live streamhttps://t.co/vxbhwkBUGh pic.twitter.com/6puTlr7zO4— Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) July 21, 2021 READ | Hameed, Robinson in England squad for first two Tests against IndiaVice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli have been rested for the warm-up game, which saw K.L. Rahul hit a wonderful ton, pushing India to a competitive score of 306 at the end of Day 1 with the help of Ravindra Jadeja who scored a half-century.READ| Avesh Khan ruled out of warm-up game with thumb injury Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have also been rested for the game. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :