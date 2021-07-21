Cricket

Virat Kohli hits the nets in Durham

During the lunch break on Day 2 of the warm-up game, Kohli refreshed his abilities with the bat in a practice session.

21 July, 2021 20:41 IST

FILE PHOTO: India's captain Virat Kohli leaves the nets during a training session. He was rested before the warm-up game as Rohit Sahrma led the team   -  AP

India captain Virat Kohli hit the nets during the lunch break of the warm-up match against County Select XI in Durham on Wednesday.

Kohli refreshed his abilities with the bat, brushing up his offense and defense for the upcoming Test series against England.

 

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli have been rested for the warm-up game, which saw K.L. Rahul hit a wonderful ton, pushing India to a competitive score of 306 at the end of Day 1 with the help of Ravindra Jadeja who scored a half-century.

Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have also been rested for the game.

