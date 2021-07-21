Avesh Khan ruled out of warm-up game with thumb injury

India fast bowler Avesh Khan, who injured his left thumb while fielding during the first day of the warm-up match in Durham, will no longer be a part of the game.

He is still under observation of the BCCI Medical team who are trying to understand if it is a case of dislocation. On ECB's request, Avesh was representing the County Select XI and bowling to his India team-mates.

Avesh bowled 9.5 overs for 41 runs without a wicket. The spell had two maiden overs.

If Avesh recovers well in time, and if he gets to feature in one of the Test matches starting in August, he will be the first player from Madhya Pradesh after Naman Ojha to play Test cricket for India.

The 24-year-old caught the selectors' eye after claiming 14 wickets in eight games in the first-half of Indian Premier League 2021. He represents Delhi Capitals.