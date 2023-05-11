Cricket

Breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar would be an emotional moment: Virat Kohli

Team Sportstar
Chennai 11 May, 2023 19:22 IST
Virat Kohli, who is three short of the tally of Sachin Tendulkar (49 ODI tons), said that it would be an emotional moment for him to break that record.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli said that breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 One Day International centuries would be an emotional moment for him.

Kohli, who is just three short of equalling Tendulkar’s record, when asked about his thoughts on reaching that milestone, quickly says, “It will be a very emotional moment for me.”

The gripping conversation in PUMA’s six-part docu-series includes Kohli talking about his childhood memories of playing cricket with older boys and highlighting the importance of sports.

“Sports teaches you some values of life, discipline and planning. It opens up your side, making you a productive person. No matter which profession you are in, the value of playing sports is immense.

“Don’t make them [students] just play sports, teach them. It is important to teach them small details of what it means to play a sport,” Kohli adds as recalls the incident that took off the pressure of studies from him when his school’s vice principal advised him to religiously follow cricket.”

The 34-year-old has 46 centuries from 274 ODI games and, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup back in India after 12 years, Kohli will hope to level or even cross his childhood idol at or even before the tournament.

The docu-series also showcases Yuvraj talking about how a young Indian team added fuel to the Indo-Australia rivalry with fearless cricket in 2007. Mary Kom and Avani also shared stories of their journeys, emphasising the need to give sports more prominence in India.

