Rohit, Kohli become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI partnership runs

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma became the eighth pair of batters to aggregate 5000 ODI partnership runs during India’s Asia Cup game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
They are also the third Indian pair to reach the landmark figure after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly and Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan.
Rohit and Kohli also became the quickest pair ever to the landmark, surpassing the legendary West Indies duo of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, who reached the mark in 97 innings.
Kohli and Rohit reached the 5000 mark in their 86th ODI partnership. The duo has combined together for 18th-century partnerships and 15 half-century stands with an average of 62.47.
Their highest partnership came in 2018 when the right-handed duo put on a 246-run stand against Australia at Guwahati to chase down a daunting target of 323.
