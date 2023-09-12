MagazineBuy Print

Rohit, Kohli become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI partnership runs

They are the third Indian pair to reach the landmark figure after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly and Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 15:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli of India and Rohit Sharma captain of India (L) before the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Nepal.
Virat Kohli of India and Rohit Sharma captain of India (L) before the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Nepal. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV
infoIcon

Virat Kohli of India and Rohit Sharma captain of India (L) before the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Nepal. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma became the eighth pair of batters to aggregate 5000 ODI partnership runs during India’s Asia Cup game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. 

LIVE BLOG: Follow all the live updates from the IND vs SL Asia Cup Super Four match

They are also the third Indian pair to reach the landmark figure after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly and Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan.

ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill become fastest Indian pair to complete 1000 ODI runs

Rohit and Kohli also became the quickest pair ever to the landmark, surpassing the legendary West Indies duo of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, who reached the mark in 97 innings.

Kohli and Rohit reached the 5000 mark in their 86th ODI partnership. The duo has combined together for 18th-century partnerships and 15 half-century stands with an average of 62.47.

Their highest partnership came in 2018 when the right-handed duo put on a 246-run stand against Australia at Guwahati to chase down a daunting target of 323.

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Rohit Sharma /

Sachin Tendulkar /

Asia Cup 2023

