India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill became the fastest Indian pair to complete 1000 One-Day International partnership runs during their Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday.

Rohit and Gill crossed the milestone mark with India reaching 36 for no loss after opting to bat first. The right-handed pair crossed the mark in just their 13th outing together in the format. Rohit had previously held the record with KL Rahul among Indians, completing 1000 runs in 14 innings.

Rohit and Gill first paired up at the top for India against Sri Lanka on January 10, 2023, in Guwahati, notching up 143 runs for the first wicket. The pair has since added three more 100-plus partnerships, including two in succession this Asia Cup - 147 v Nepal and 121 against Pakistan.

The duo also holds the record for the highest average opening partnership for a pair, minimum 1000 runs in the format, scoring 91.3* runs per dismissal.

Fastest to 1000 Partnership runs for India in ODI (Innings Wise)