Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli will step down as India's T20I captain after T20 World Cup, the cricketer confirmed on Thursday.

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the captain of the Indian cricket team. I could not have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win," Kohli said in a statement.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for the last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my tenure as a captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward."

"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who has been an essential part of the leadership group, I have decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of the BCCI Mr. Sourav Ganguly along with the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian cricket and the Indian team to the best of my ability," Kohli stated.

After taking over as the captain of India's T20I side four years ago, Kohli guided the team to 45 outings, of which India won in 27 games and suffered 14 loses. He maintains a winning percentage of 65.11.