Virat Kohli bags ICC Player of the Month award

India veteran batter Virat Kohli has been named as the men’s Player of the Month for October by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Kohli has been in phenomenal touch this past month, delivering brilliant perforances throughout the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and has been an integral part in India’s semifinal qualification.

The 34-year-old played four innings in October and had 205 runs in his kitty, including a match-winning 53-ball unbeaten 82 against pakistan in India’s Super-12s opener.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and South Africa’s David Miller were the other nominees for the award along with Kohli, but the Indian batter beat them to claim the title.

“It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me,” Kohli said after winning the award.

“I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability,” he added.

India will take on England in the second semi-final now in Adelaide on November 10.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Nida Dar has been selected as ICC Women’s Player of the Month, thanks to her sensational form in the Women’s Asia Cup.

“It was great to be nominated for the award, and to win it is very special to me. I wish we could have won the Women’s Asia Cup, but I am happy that we as a team are performing, and the recent series win against Ireland at home shows the commitment the girls are putting into their game.” said Dar.