VVS Laxman to attend Bengal team's preparatory camp

Former India international VVS Laxman, who is the consultant of the Cricket Association of Bengal's Vision Project, will be part of the team's preparatory camp, which begins on Thursday.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya confirmed that Laxman will reach Kolkata on Wednesday and will be part of the camp - which will be held inside a bubble - after undergoing the necessary tests.

"On Monday, the selection committee meeting will be held to pick the probables for the upcoming tournament," CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya said.

The state association had recently organised the T20 Challenge in a bio-bubble and is confident about hosting the camp maintaining all the protocols.

A couple of months ago, the association had organised a fitness session for the senior cricketers.

However, it is still not clear whether head coach Arun Lal will be able to attend the camp. Sportstar understands that a decision will be taken on Monday.

In its detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) circulated to the state units in August, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had advised that coaches, members of the support staff and ground staff above 60 years of age be discouraged from participating in training. And this clause did put CAB in a fix as its head coach Arun Lal is 65-year old.

Even though Lal worked closely with the Bengal cricketers virtually, he did not attend the previous camps. In the recently concluded league, he was part of the commentary panel.