Jaden Pariat wins Formula 4, Jon Lancaster records first IRL win in opening IRF round

On a cloudy Saturday afternoon, the opening round of the Indian Racing Festival’s (IRF) third season kicked off here, at the Madras International Circuit (MIC).

The IRF which boasts an incredible line-up, including Indian and international drivers, went racing in both competitions, the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) and the Indian Racing League (IRL).

The inaugural races saw Jaden Pariat and Jon Lancaster victorious in the F4IC and IRL respectively, while a few favourites for the win had a disappointing time at the track.

Pariat claims top podium spot

The first race of the opening round of the F4IC was nothing short of a thriller as Jaden Pariat of Bangalore Speedsters claimed the top podium spot in the final lap.

The Indian driver, who started in fourth place, made his way through the pack strategically and looked like he was going to finish in second. It was not until the end of the race that pole-sitter Hugh Barter pulled to the side of the track, handing Pariat the win.

After starting from fourth, Pariat got off to a great start, getting past Ruhaan Alva in the opening stage, with both battling it out for the next few laps. Alva had the opportunity to reclaim his spot when Pariat lost the back of his car but the latter defended well to keep his spot.

Jaden pariat in action at the Madras international Circuit during the Indian F4 championship 2024 on Saturday.

He made no mistake after that and executed a brilliant move around the outside to take second place from Aqil Alibhai of Hyderabad Black Birds, sticking it out till the end and getting to second.

Barter, who was quickest in practice and qualifying, pulled ahead of the pack within the first few laps and had a massive lead of what was nearly 11 seconds at one point. The Godspeed Kochi driver, however, looked to have picked up damage - a broken back wing.

He managed to stay ahead for most of the race before coming to a halt and being passed by Pariat and the rest. Alibhai finished in second, right where he started with Rahr Bengal Tiger’s Alva rounding up the podium.

Lancaster gets maiden IRL crown

Jon Lancaster of Chennai Turbo Riders had a memorable outing during the inaugural race, winning his first IRL crown with style.

Starting behind Alva -- who is competing in both categories at the IRF – and Neel Jani, the British driver got a good launch and got past Jani in Lap 1. However, Lancaster made an error a few laps in, letting the 2016 World Endurance Champion reclaim his position.

Alvaro Parente of Speed Demons Delhi, who started in fourth, was soon breathing down Lancaster’s neck, moments before race leader Neel Jani’s race came to an agonising end.

Jon Lancaster of Chennai Turbo Riders had a memorable outing during the inaugural race, winning his first IRL crown with style.

With barely three minutes to go, it became Lancaster’s mission to keep Parente behind to take home maximum points. The two were joined by pole-sitter Alva, who had dropped down the order to fifth after a mistake cost him dearly in the opening stage.

The top three were within a second’s gap towards the end with the fight for first going down to the last lap. The drivers were close enough to each other to take advantage of even the smallest of mistakes made by the other.

But it was Lancaster who ensured he completed an error-free lap and came out on top with Parente settling for second, and Alva finishing in a consolatory third place.