The third season of the Indian Racing League (IRL) is set to begin with the Madras International Circuit (MIC) hosting the opening round from August 24-25.

The IRL is one of two events — alongside the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) — under the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) banner.

Six teams will feature with each side consisiting of two Indian drivers, and two overseas drivers, including one female, making it a total of 24 drivers.

Each team will run two cars with two drivers sharing one car, categorised as Driver A and Driver B. They will compete over five rounds in what is the world’s first gender-neutral franchise-based league.

Schedule:

Round 1 - August 24-25 - Madras International Circuit (MIC), Chennai

Round 2 - August 30-September 1 - Chennai Formula Racing Circuit

Round 3 - September 13-15 - Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore

Round 4 - October 19-20 - TBD

Round 5 - November 16-17 - TBD

Here’s a look at the full list of teams and drivers taking part in IRL 2024: