The second season of the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) is set to begin with the Madras International Circuit (MIC) hosting the opening round from August 24-25.

The F4IC is one of two events — alongside the Indian Racing League (IRL) — under the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) banner.

Eight teams will feature with each side consisiting of two drivers, making it sixteen cars on the grid. The city-based teams, including debutants Kolkata and Ahmedabad, will compete over five rounds.

Schedule:

Round 1 - August 24-25 - Madras International Circuit (MIC), Chennai

Round 2 - August 30-September 1 - Chennai Formula Racing Circuit

Round 3 - September 13-15 - Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore

Round 4 - October 19-20 - TBD

Round 5 - November 16-17 - TBD

Here’s a look at the full list of teams and drivers taking part in F4IC 2024: