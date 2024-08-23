MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Racing League 2024: All you need to know about race format, points system, championships

Here’s all you need to know about the Indian Racing League’s format, points system and championship titles.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 18:24 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian Racing League 2024 begins its third season at the Madras International Circuit (MIC).
Indian Racing League 2024 begins its third season at the Madras International Circuit (MIC). | Photo Credit: Instagram/@indianracingleagueofficial
infoIcon

Indian Racing League 2024 begins its third season at the Madras International Circuit (MIC). | Photo Credit: Instagram/@indianracingleagueofficial

The Indian Racing League (IRL) 2024 will begin its third season at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) which will be hosting the first of five rounds from August 24-25.

The IRL is one of two events — alongisde the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) — under the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) banner.

Six teams will participate over five rounds with each team running two cars in a race. Two drivers will share one car and will be categorised as Driver A and Driver B.

Here’s all you need to do know about the IRL race format, points system and championship titles:

FORMAT

Day 1: Driver A

  • Practice - 20 minutes
  • Qualifying - 10 mins (3 laps -  1 Out lap, 1 Flying Lap and 1 In Lap)
  • Race - 25 mins + 1 lap

Day 2: Driver B

  • Practice - 20 minutes
  • Qualifying - 10 mins (3 laps -  1 Out lap, 1 Flying Lap and 1 In Lap)
  • Race - 25 mins + 1 lap

Race 1 and Race 2 will be sprint races with both races having a rolling start. (A rolling start is when the cars are ordered on the track and are led on for a certain number of laps by the safety car before being given the go signal).

There is no mandatory pitstop.

POINTS SYSTEM

Points will be awarded to teams and drivers as follows:

  • P1: 25 points
  • P2: 18 points
  • P3: 15 points
  • P4: 12 points
  • P5: 10 points
  • P6: 8 points
  • P7: 6 points
  • P8: 4 points
  • P9: 2 points
  • P10: 1 point

The driver who was fastest in qualifying will get one point for bagging the pole position, while the driver with the fastest lap in a race will get an additional point.

CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

IRL has a Car Championship (instead of the Drivers’ Championship) and Teams’ Championship.

Car Championship: Total points scored by Driver A + Driver B.

Teams’ Championship: Total points scored by the four drivers of a team.

Related Topics

Indian Racing League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters updates, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal: Lineups out, Score, BFC v KBFC, Kick-off at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC LIVE SCORE: Mariners reaches Durand Cup 2024 semifinal, wins 6-5 in sudden death
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Racing League 2024: All you need to know about race format, points system, championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan beats Punjab FC on penalties to reach semis
    Team Sportstar
  5. Buchi Babu Memorial: Jhathavedh’s five-wicket haul helps TNCA secure first-innings lead against Railways
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Indian Racing League 2024: All you need to know about race format, points system, championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Formula 4 Indian Championship 2024: All you need to know about race format, points system, championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Formula 4 Indian Championship 2024: Schedule, dates, venues, full list of teams, driver line-up
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hamilton says ‘100 per cent the right time’ for Grand Prix in Africa amid Rwanda talks
    AFP
  5. Youngest F1 driver to reach 200 races, Max Verstappen says unlikely to double up the milestone
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters updates, Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal: Lineups out, Score, BFC v KBFC, Kick-off at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC LIVE SCORE: Mariners reaches Durand Cup 2024 semifinal, wins 6-5 in sudden death
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Racing League 2024: All you need to know about race format, points system, championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan beats Punjab FC on penalties to reach semis
    Team Sportstar
  5. Buchi Babu Memorial: Jhathavedh’s five-wicket haul helps TNCA secure first-innings lead against Railways
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment