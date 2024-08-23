Indian Racing League 2024: All you need to know about race format, points system, championships

The Indian Racing League (IRL) 2024 will begin its third season at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) which will be hosting the first of five rounds from August 24-25.

The IRL is one of two events — alongisde the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) — under the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) banner.

Six teams will participate over five rounds with each team running two cars in a race. Two drivers will share one car and will be categorised as Driver A and Driver B.

Here’s all you need to do know about the IRL race format, points system and championship titles:

FORMAT

Day 1: Driver A

Practice - 20 minutes

Qualifying - 10 mins (3 laps - 1 Out lap, 1 Flying Lap and 1 In Lap)

Race - 25 mins + 1 lap

Day 2: Driver B

Practice - 20 minutes

Qualifying - 10 mins (3 laps - 1 Out lap, 1 Flying Lap and 1 In Lap)

Race - 25 mins + 1 lap

Race 1 and Race 2 will be sprint races with both races having a rolling start. (A rolling start is when the cars are ordered on the track and are led on for a certain number of laps by the safety car before being given the go signal).

There is no mandatory pitstop.

POINTS SYSTEM

Points will be awarded to teams and drivers as follows:

P1: 25 points

P2: 18 points

P3: 15 points

P4: 12 points

P5: 10 points

P6: 8 points

P7: 6 points

P8: 4 points

P9: 2 points

P10: 1 point

The driver who was fastest in qualifying will get one point for bagging the pole position, while the driver with the fastest lap in a race will get an additional point.

CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

IRL has a Car Championship (instead of the Drivers’ Championship) and Teams’ Championship.

Car Championship: Total points scored by Driver A + Driver B.

Teams’ Championship: Total points scored by the four drivers of a team.