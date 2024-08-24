MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dutch Grand Prix: Lando Norris denies Max Verstappen pole position

Norris became the first driver to deny Verstappen pole at the Dutch driver’s home race with a final qualifying lap that was far ahead of anyone else’s pace, beating second-place Verstappen by .356 of a second.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 20:41 IST , Zandvoort - 1 MIN READ

AP
McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates his pole position with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and third McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.
McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates his pole position with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and third McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates his pole position with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and third McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. | Photo Credit: AP

Lando Norris surged into pole position in qualifying Saturday for Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix as he tries to cut into Max Verstappen’s championship lead.

Norris became the first driver to deny Verstappen pole at the Dutch driver’s home race with a final qualifying lap that was far ahead of anyone else’s pace, beating second-place Verstappen by .356 of a second.

Verstappen had taken pole position and won all three of the races held at Zandvoort since the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2021.

Also read | Jaden Pariat wins Formula 4, Jon Lancaster records first IRL win in opening IRF round

Oscar Piastri was third-fastest in the second McLaren.

There were two big surprises in the second part of qualifying as Carlos Sainz Jr. was 11th for Ferrari and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who won the last race in Belgium, was 12th for Mercedes.

Logan Sargeant didn’t take part in qualifying after a heavy crash in practice Saturday morning which left his Williams on fire.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lando Norris /

Dutch Grand Prix /

Max Verstappen /

Oscar Piastri /

Formula One

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dutch Grand Prix: Lando Norris denies Max Verstappen pole position
    AP
  2. ENG vs SL LIVE, 1st Test, Day 4: England 71/3, needs 134 runs to win; Sri Lanka 326 all out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jaden Pariat wins Formula 4, Jon Lancaster records first IRL win in opening IRF round
    Kavita Menon
  4. Tottenham vs Everton LIVE score: TOT 2-0 EVE, Spurs ahead at halftime courtesy Son, Bissouma goals; Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester City vs Ipswich LIVE score: MCI 3-1 IPS, Haaland brace keeps Cityzens ahead at halftime; Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Dutch Grand Prix: Lando Norris denies Max Verstappen pole position
    AP
  2. Formula 4 Indian Championship 2024: Schedule, dates, venues, full list of teams, driver line-up
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Racing League 2024: All you need to know about race format, points system, championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Formula 4 Indian Championship 2024: All you need to know about race format, points system, championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Racing League 2024: Schedule, dates, venues, full list of teams, driver line-up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dutch Grand Prix: Lando Norris denies Max Verstappen pole position
    AP
  2. ENG vs SL LIVE, 1st Test, Day 4: England 71/3, needs 134 runs to win; Sri Lanka 326 all out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jaden Pariat wins Formula 4, Jon Lancaster records first IRL win in opening IRF round
    Kavita Menon
  4. Tottenham vs Everton LIVE score: TOT 2-0 EVE, Spurs ahead at halftime courtesy Son, Bissouma goals; Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester City vs Ipswich LIVE score: MCI 3-1 IPS, Haaland brace keeps Cityzens ahead at halftime; Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment