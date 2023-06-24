West Indies loses to Zimbabwe in ODI World Cup qualifiers

West Indies suffered its first defeat in the ODI World Cup qualifiers by 35 runs against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Chasing 268, West Indies collapsed from 110 for three to 220 for eight before being bundled out for 233 .

All-rounder Sikandar Raza shone with a 58-ball 68 before picking up wickets of Windies captain Shai Hope and Keemo Paul.

This was West Indies’ first defeat in seven years against Zimbabwe and 11th overall across 50 meetings in ODIs.

Despite the loss, West Indies is likely to move into the Super Sixes stage of the competition. It is currently third with four points behind Zimbabwe (six) and Netherlands (four) which is ahead on Net Run Rate (NRR).

The top three teams in each group will then progress to super six stage where they will play teams coming from the other group.

The top teams will qualify for the World Cup in India and also a final for the trophy, but that result won’t affect the qualification of the team.

West Indies will meet Netherlands in its final group game on Monday while Zimbabwe faces United States on Monday.