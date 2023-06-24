MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

West Indies loses to Zimbabwe in ODI World Cup qualifiers

ODI World Cup qualifiers: Chasing 268, West Indies collapsed from 110 for three to 220 for eight before being bundled out for 233 .

Published : Jun 24, 2023 20:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Zimbabwe beat West Indies in an ODI for the first time since 2016 during their 50th meeting in the format.
Zimbabwe beat West Indies in an ODI for the first time since 2016 during their 50th meeting in the format. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Zimbabwe beat West Indies in an ODI for the first time since 2016 during their 50th meeting in the format. | Photo Credit: AP

West Indies suffered its first defeat in the ODI World Cup qualifiers by 35 runs against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Chasing 268, West Indies collapsed from 110 for three to 220 for eight before being bundled out for 233 .

All-rounder Sikandar Raza shone with a 58-ball 68 before picking up wickets of Windies captain Shai Hope and Keemo Paul.

ODI World Cup qualifiers: Netherlands progresses to knock Nepal out of tournament

This was West Indies’ first defeat in seven years against Zimbabwe and 11th overall across 50 meetings in ODIs.

Despite the loss, West Indies is likely to move into the Super Sixes stage of the competition. It is currently third with four points behind Zimbabwe (six) and Netherlands (four) which is ahead on Net Run Rate (NRR).

 The top three teams in each group will then progress to super six stage where they will play teams coming from the other group.

The top teams will qualify for the World Cup in India and also a final for the trophy, but that result won’t affect the qualification of the team.

West Indies will meet Netherlands in its final group game on Monday while Zimbabwe faces United States on Monday.

Related Topics

West Indies vs Zimbabwe /

ODI World Cup qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes: Beaumont hits double hundred, breaks 88-year-old record for highest score by England woman
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Indies loses to Zimbabwe in ODI World Cup qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 24
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter-State Athletics Championships Review: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Jyothi Yarraji shine as athletes brave heatwave
    Aashin Prasad
  5. India vs Nepal LIVE: SAFF Championship 2023 score, IND 1-0 NEP, Indian football updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. MPL 2023: Ratnagiri Jets beats Puneri Bappa in rain-curtailed match
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Indies loses to Zimbabwe in ODI World Cup qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup qualifiers: Netherlands progresses to knock Nepal out of tournament
    PTI
  4. Windies duo Cariah, Reifer undergo surgery for facial injuries
    AFP
  5. ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka, Scotland register big wins
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ashes: Beaumont hits double hundred, breaks 88-year-old record for highest score by England woman
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Indies loses to Zimbabwe in ODI World Cup qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 24
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter-State Athletics Championships Review: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Jyothi Yarraji shine as athletes brave heatwave
    Aashin Prasad
  5. India vs Nepal LIVE: SAFF Championship 2023 score, IND 1-0 NEP, Indian football updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment