Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

ODI World Cup qualifiers: Netherlands progresses to knock Nepal out of tournament

Nepal was put in to bat in the crunch tie by the Netherlands but folded for 167 after a middle-overs crisis initiated by Vikramjit Singh and developed by Logan van Beek.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 19:48 IST , Harare - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Netherlands players in action.
FILE PHOTO: Netherlands players in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Netherlands players in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The Netherlands progressed to the Super Sixes with a seven wickets victory which knocked Nepal out of the World Cup qualifying tournament in Harare on Saturday.

The Dutch win also confirms West Indies and Zimbabwe’s progress into the next stage.

Nepal was put in to bat in the crunch tie by the Netherlands but folded for 167 after a middle-overs crisis initiated by Vikramjit Singh and developed by Logan van Beek.

Van Beek got Aasif Sheikh chopped on in the third over of Nepal’s innings, but Kushal Bhurtel and Bhim Sharki did well to fight their way through.

Bhurtel welcomed Vikramjit with a cut that went through cover for four and a punch through mid-on for three.

But Vikramjit found his lengths to first dry up the runs, and then dismiss Bhurtel and Aarif Sheikh in the 15th and the 17th overs respectively.

Nepal slumped from 46 for 1 to 91 for 5 and was unable to recover.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
