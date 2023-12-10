MagazineBuy Print

West Indies squad for England T20Is: Andre Russell returns to team after two years

This will be West Indies’ last home T20 series in 2023 ahead of co-hosting the World Cup with the United States in June.

Dec 10, 2023

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Andre Russell last featured for West Indies at the 2021 T20 World Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Andre Russell last featured for West Indies at the 2021 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Andre Russell last featured for West Indies at the 2021 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

West Indies has named seamer Matthew Forde in their T20 squad for the first time as part of a 15-man squad to face England in the first three matches of this month’s five-game series.

The 21-year-old Barbadian recently received his first ODI call-up for the three-match series against England on Saturday.

All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford returns to the squad for the first time since January 2020, while Gudakesh Motie, who missed the India series in August through injury, is also included.

ALSO READ
Forde, Carty power Windies to ODI series victory over England

All-rounder Andre Russell, who last featured for West Indies at the 2021 T20 World Cup, is another player back in the squad.

This will be West Indies’ last home T20 series in 2023 ahead of co-hosting the World Cup with the United States in June.

“We have selected a squad that we think gives us the best chance of success in that tournament. We will continue to assess in the lead up to the competition,” lead selector Desmond Haynes said ahead of the Dec. 12 to 21 series.

West Indies Squad for England T20Is: Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd 

