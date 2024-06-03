What is the prize money for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will see the winner of the 20-team tournament earn at least $2.45 million (INR 20.36 cr), the highest prize money in the history of the tournament, along with the trophy that it will lift at Kensington Oval in Barbados on 29 June.

The runner-up will receive at least $1.28 million (INR 10.64 cr), while the losing semifinalists walk away with $787,500 (INR 6.54 cr) each from the total, historic prize pot of $11.25 million (INR 93.51 cr)

The four teams that fail to make it out of the Super 8s will earn $382,500 (INR 3.17 cr) each, while the teams placed ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th receive $247,500 (INR 2.05 cr) each. Participants who finish 13th to 20th place will return $225,000 (INR 1.87 cr).

And every team receives an additional $31,154 (INR 25.89 L) for each match they win barring the semifinals and final.

The 55-match event will be played over 28 days, across nine venues in the West Indies and USA, making this the biggest ICC T20 World Cup ever.

The format of this year’s tournament will see 40 first-round matches played before the top eight progress to the Super 8s. Four teams will then qualify for the semifinals, which will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, ending with the final in Barbados where the 2024 men’s champions will be crowned.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “This event is historic in so many ways so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an out of this world event.”