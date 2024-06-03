MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

What is the prize money for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The 55-match event will be played over 28 days, across nine venues in the West Indies and USA, making this the biggest ICC T20 World Cup ever.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 18:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

The ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will see the winner of the 20-team tournament earn at least $2.45 million (INR 20.36 cr), the highest prize money in the history of the tournament, along with the trophy that it will lift at Kensington Oval in Barbados on 29 June.

The runner-up will receive at least $1.28 million (INR 10.64 cr), while the losing semifinalists walk away with $787,500 (INR 6.54 cr) each from the total, historic prize pot of $11.25 million (INR 93.51 cr)

The four teams that fail to make it out of the Super 8s will earn $382,500 (INR 3.17 cr) each, while the teams placed ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th receive $247,500 (INR 2.05 cr) each. Participants who finish 13th to 20th place will return $225,000 (INR 1.87 cr).

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2024: Top five Associate players to watch out for

And every team receives an additional $31,154 (INR 25.89 L) for each match they win barring the semifinals and final.

The 55-match event will be played over 28 days, across nine venues in the West Indies and USA, making this the biggest ICC T20 World Cup ever.

The format of this year’s tournament will see 40 first-round matches played before the top eight progress to the Super 8s. Four teams will then qualify for the semifinals, which will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, ending with the final in Barbados where the 2024 men’s champions will be crowned.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “This event is historic in so many ways so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an out of this world event.”

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

ICC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs SA T20 World Cup, Live Score: Toss, Lineups coming up at 7:30pm; Sri Lanka, South Africa hunt first win in Group D
    Team Sportstar
  2. What is the prize money for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, June 3: SDAT to give virtual presentation to FIDE on June 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sri Lanka vs South Africa predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Second seed Sabalenka bludgeons Navarro for quarterfinal spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. What is the prize money for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rahane underlines the importance of fitness and game plan; Mumbai begins off-season camp
    PTI
  3. Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Sese Bau becomes second Papua New Guinea batter to score T20 WC fifty
    Team Sportstar
  5. No bigger honour than coaching your national team, says Gautam Gambhir amid reports of taking up India Head Coach role
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs SA T20 World Cup, Live Score: Toss, Lineups coming up at 7:30pm; Sri Lanka, South Africa hunt first win in Group D
    Team Sportstar
  2. What is the prize money for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, June 3: SDAT to give virtual presentation to FIDE on June 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sri Lanka vs South Africa predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Second seed Sabalenka bludgeons Navarro for quarterfinal spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment