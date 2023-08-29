MagazineBuy Print

When will India’s ODI World Cup warm up match tickets be sold?

India will take on England on September 30 in Guwahati and the Netherlands on October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 20:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy displayed at the Taj Mahal.
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy displayed at the Taj Mahal. | Photo Credit: AFP


The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy displayed at the Taj Mahal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Tickets for India’s warm-up matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram go on general sale from tomorrow, ICC announced on Tuesday.

The general sale for tickets of the two games will begin at 08:00PM IST on Wednesday, August 30 via the official ticketing website tickets.cricketworldcup.com, the statement added.

India will take on England on September 30 in Guwahati and the Netherlands on October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tickets for 44 non-India warm-up and tournament matches across 10 venues in as many cities went on sale last week. The BCCI had earlier announced BookMyShow as the official ticketing platform for the quadrennial event.

Rohit Sharma & Co. begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
