When will India’s ODI World Cup warm up match tickets be sold?

Tickets for India’s warm-up matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram go on general sale from tomorrow, ICC announced on Tuesday.

The general sale for tickets of the two games will begin at 08:00PM IST on Wednesday, August 30 via the official ticketing website tickets.cricketworldcup.com, the statement added.

India will take on England on September 30 in Guwahati and the Netherlands on October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tickets for 44 non-India warm-up and tournament matches across 10 venues in as many cities went on sale last week. The BCCI had earlier announced BookMyShow as the official ticketing platform for the quadrennial event.

Rohit Sharma & Co. begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.