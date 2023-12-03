WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: West Indies vs England predicted XI, fantasy tips, squads

West Indies and England will face off in a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday. The first ODI will be held at the at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.
England will hope to bounce back from its disastrous World Cup campaign in India, where it finished seventh after winning just three games out of nine. West Indies failed to even qualify for the main event after losing four out of five Super Six matches in the Qualifier tournament, and lost to teams such as Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.
ENGLAND PREDICTED XI
Philip Salt, Zak Crawley, Will Jacks, Harry Brook/Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett/Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley.
WEST INDIES PREDICTED XI
Brandon King, Kjorn Ottley, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah.
WI VS ENG 1ST ODI DREAM11 TEAM
WICKET-KEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
WEST INDIES
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH WI VS ENG 1ST ODI LIVE?
The first ODI between West Indies and England will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, December 3. There will be no live telecast of the match in India. However, the match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
