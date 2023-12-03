MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: West Indies vs England predicted XI, fantasy tips, squads

WI vs ENG: Get all the fantasy tips, predictions, predicted teams and squad updates for the first ODI between West Indies and England on Sunday.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 15:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shimron Hetmyer of West Indies during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against England.
Shimron Hetmyer of West Indies during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against England. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Shimron Hetmyer of West Indies during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against England. | Photo Credit: AFP

West Indies and England will face off in a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday. The first ODI will be held at the at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

England will hope to bounce back from its disastrous World Cup campaign in India, where it finished seventh after winning just three games out of nine. West Indies failed to even qualify for the main event after losing four out of five Super Six matches in the Qualifier tournament, and lost to teams such as Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

ENGLAND PREDICTED XI

Philip Salt, Zak Crawley, Will Jacks, Harry Brook/Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett/Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley.

WEST INDIES PREDICTED XI

Brandon King, Kjorn Ottley, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah.

WI VS ENG 1ST ODI DREAM11 TEAM
WICKET-KEEPERS
Jos Buttler (vc), Shai Hope (c)
BATTERS
Shimron Hetmyer, Ben Duckett, Brandon King
ALL-ROUNDERS
Sam Curran, Roston Chase, Will Jacks
BOWLERS
Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Rehan Ahmed
Team Composition: WI 6:5 ENG Credits Left: 11.5
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (wk) (c), Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, John Turner, Rehan Ahmed.
WEST INDIES
Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk) (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty, Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottley, Matthew Forde.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH WI VS ENG 1ST ODI LIVE?

The first ODI between West Indies and England will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, December 3. There will be no live telecast of the match in India. However, the match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Related Topics

West Indies /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: West Indies vs England predicted XI, fantasy tips, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 6: Haryana beats Karnataka; MP 99/4 vs TN; Bad light stops HYD vs VID game
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch England tour of West Indies 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA roundup: Clippers stuns Warriors after trailing by 22
    Reuters
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Punjab thrashes Nagaland to record biggest win in Indian List A cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: West Indies vs England predicted XI, fantasy tips, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch England tour of West Indies 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 6: Haryana beats Karnataka; MP 99/4 vs TN; Bad light stops HYD vs VID game
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Warner named in Australia squad against Pakistan; hopes for SCG farewell
    AP
  5. IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, preview, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: West Indies vs England predicted XI, fantasy tips, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 6: Haryana beats Karnataka; MP 99/4 vs TN; Bad light stops HYD vs VID game
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch England tour of West Indies 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA roundup: Clippers stuns Warriors after trailing by 22
    Reuters
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Punjab thrashes Nagaland to record biggest win in Indian List A cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment