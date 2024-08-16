MagazineBuy Print

WI vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE updates: South Africa begins second innings; West Indies all out at 144

WI vs SA: Follow live updates from Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies and South Africa from Providence Stadium in Guyana. 

Updated : Aug 16, 2024 21:15 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa during day 2 of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa at Guyana National Stadium on August 16, 2024, in Georgetown, Guyana.
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa during day 2 of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa at Guyana National Stadium on August 16, 2024, in Georgetown, Guyana. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Keshav Maharaj of South Africa during day 2 of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa at Guyana National Stadium on August 16, 2024, in Georgetown, Guyana. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Follow Sportstar’s live updates from Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies and South Africa from Providence Stadium in Guyana. 

DAY 1 REPORT

Fast bowler Shamar Joseph took five wickets as West Indies bowled South Africa out for 160 on the opening day of the second and final test on Thursday, but the home side is struggling on 97 for seven in reply on a lively pitch in Guyana.

Seventeen wickets fell in the day as seamers from both sides were able to get movement off the pitch and through the air after South Africa had won the toss and elected to bat.

Jason Holder is not out on 33 and will look to guide his side past the visitors’ first innings score on the second morning, but needs to do so before he runs out of partners.

Wiaan Mulder has career-best figures of 4-18 as he ripped through the West Indies top order, bowling captain Kraigg Brathwaite (3) and completing a brilliant one-handed caught and bowled to remove Alick Athanaze (1).

“The ball stayed quite low, so it was about trying to hit the stumps. I did not bowl at my best, but it went for me today,” Mulder said. “Shamar bowled really well and made it tough for batters to score and I tried to replicate that.”

The home side was in desperate trouble at 56-6, but Holder embarked on an excellent counter-attack and put on 41 for the seventh wicket with left-hander Gudakesh Motie (11).

The latter was out to the final delivery of the day, trapped leg before wicket by spinner Keshav Maharaj as the pitch also began to take turn.

Joseph bagged figures of 5-33 as the West Indies earlier dismissed South Africa inside 54 overs with some superb fast bowling.

The tourist was reduced to 97-9 but a 63-run 10th wicket stand between Dane Piedt (38 not out) and Nandre Burger (23), a record for South Africa against the West Indies, took it to what looks a respectable first innings score in the conditions.

The home bowlers were getting prodigious swing with five of the South African batters clean bowled and seamer Jayden Seales also taking 3-45.

The first test in Port of Spain was heavily affected by rain and finished in a draw.

Playing XI

South Africa - Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Related Topics

West Indies /

South Africa

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
