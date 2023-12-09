Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2

The player auction ahead of the second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) takes place on December 9 in Mumbai on Saturday.

A total of 165 players will go under the hammer for the WPL 2024 auction.

RELATED | FULL LIST OF 165 PLAYERS AVAILABLE FOR WOMEN’S PREMIER LEAGUE AUCTION

Here is the list of players Delhi Capitals bought in the WPL 2024 auction.

DELHI CAPITALS Annabel Sutherland - INR 2 CR Aparna Mondal - INR 10 Lakh