Women's Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Rohit Sharma to become most capped T20I player

In the ongoing women’s T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet played her 149th T20I against England at St. George’s Oval.

Team Sportstar
18 February, 2023 18:09 IST
18 February, 2023 18:09 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur of India inspects the pitch ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match against England.

Harmanpreet Kaur of India inspects the pitch ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match against England. | Photo Credit: MIKE HEWITT/Getty Images

In the ongoing women’s T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet played her 149th T20I against England at St. George’s Oval.

India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday overtook men’s side skipper Rohit Sharma to become the most capped player in Twenty20 Internationals.

In the ongoing women’s T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet played her 149th T20I against England at St. George’s Oval.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (142) and Danielle Wyatt (140) are the only other players who have played upwards of 140 games in the shortest format.

Also Read
IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet’s India wins Toss, to bowl; Shikha in Playing XI

Harmanpreet broke another record when she walked out for the toss ahead of this very game. The 33-year-old, who will feature for the Mumbai Indians in the maiden iteration of the Women’s Premier League, has now played the second-most matches as captain, surpassing England’s Charlotte Edwards (93). Meg Lanning leads the list having skippered the Australian side on 97 occasions in T20Is.

India, having won the toss against England, chose to bowl.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us