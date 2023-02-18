Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Rohit Sharma to become most capped T20I player

India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday overtook men’s side skipper Rohit Sharma to become the most capped player in Twenty20 Internationals.

In the ongoing women’s T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet played her 149th T20I against England at St. George’s Oval.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (142) and Danielle Wyatt (140) are the only other players who have played upwards of 140 games in the shortest format.

Harmanpreet broke another record when she walked out for the toss ahead of this very game. The 33-year-old, who will feature for the Mumbai Indians in the maiden iteration of the Women’s Premier League, has now played the second-most matches as captain, surpassing England’s Charlotte Edwards (93). Meg Lanning leads the list having skippered the Australian side on 97 occasions in T20Is.

India, having won the toss against England, chose to bowl.