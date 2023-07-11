IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads; live streaming info

India Women will look to seal the three-match series when it takes on Bangladesh Women in the second T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side coasted to a facile seven-wicket win in the first T20I on Sunday to go 1-0 up in the series.
India restricted Bangladesh to 114 for five in 20 overs as no bowler conceded more than seven runs an over barring Amanjot Kaur - who leaked 19 runs in two overs. Left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani could get a place in the team ahead of Amanjot on Tuesday.
The second T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed LIVE on Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel at 1:30 PM IST. There will be no LIVE telecast of the match in India.
