IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads; live streaming info

India Women will look to seal the three-match series when it takes on Bangladesh Women in the second T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side coasted to a facile seven-wicket win in the first T20I on Sunday to go 1-0 up in the series.

India restricted Bangladesh to 114 for five in 20 overs as no bowler conceded more than seven runs an over barring Amanjot Kaur - who leaked 19 runs in two overs. Left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani could get a place in the team ahead of Amanjot on Tuesday.

IND-W VS BAN-W PREDICTED XI INDIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Anusha Bareddy, Anjali Sarvani/Amanjot Kaur. BANGLADESH WOMEN PREDICTED XI Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun/Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan/Fahima Khatun.

IND-W VS BAN-W 2ND T20I DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPER Yastika Bhatia BATTERS Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sobhana Mostary ALL-ROUNDERS Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shorna Akter BOWLERS Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter Team Composition: BAN-W 4:7 IND-W Credits Left: 13

THE SQUADS INDIA WOMEN Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chhetri (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S Meghna, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani , Monika Patel, Rashi Kanojia, Anusha Bareddi, Minnu Mani. BANGLADESH WOMEN Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND-W VS BAN-W 2ND T20I LIVE?

The second T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed LIVE on Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel at 1:30 PM IST. There will be no LIVE telecast of the match in India.