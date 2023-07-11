MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads; live streaming info

IND-W vs BAN-W: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the second T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 07:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana at the toss before the start of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana at the toss before the start of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana at the toss before the start of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India Women will look to seal the three-match series when it takes on Bangladesh Women in the second T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side coasted to a facile seven-wicket win in the first T20I on Sunday to go 1-0 up in the series.

India restricted Bangladesh to 114 for five in 20 overs as no bowler conceded more than seven runs an over barring Amanjot Kaur - who leaked 19 runs in two overs. Left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani could get a place in the team ahead of Amanjot on Tuesday.

IND-W VS BAN-W PREDICTED XI
INDIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Anusha Bareddy, Anjali Sarvani/Amanjot Kaur.
BANGLADESH WOMEN PREDICTED XI
Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun/Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan/Fahima Khatun.
IND-W VS BAN-W 2ND T20I DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPER
Yastika Bhatia
BATTERS
Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sobhana Mostary
ALL-ROUNDERS
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shorna Akter
BOWLERS
Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter
Team Composition: BAN-W 4:7 IND-W Credits Left: 13
THE SQUADS
INDIA WOMEN
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chhetri (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S Meghna, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani , Monika Patel, Rashi Kanojia, Anusha Bareddi, Minnu Mani.
BANGLADESH WOMEN
Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND-W VS BAN-W 2ND T20I LIVE?

The second T20I between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed LIVE on Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel at 1:30 PM IST. There will be no LIVE telecast of the match in India.

Related stories

Related Topics

India Women /

Bangladesh women /

Harmanpreet Kaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI, Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: All you need to know, schedule, details, timings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Eubanks soaks in ‘whirlwind’ run through Wimbledon
    Reuters
  5. FIFA lifts Zimbabwe suspension in time for World Cup qualifiers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Shafali Verma in focus as India aims to seal series
    PTI
  3. India beats Bangladesh by seven wickets in first women’s T20I
    PTI
  4. IND-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record in T20Is: India Women vs Bangladesh Women stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs BAN-W 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI, Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: All you need to know, schedule, details, timings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Eubanks soaks in ‘whirlwind’ run through Wimbledon
    Reuters
  5. FIFA lifts Zimbabwe suspension in time for World Cup qualifiers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment