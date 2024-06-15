India and South Africa’s Women’s cricket teams will play a three-match ODI series from June 16-23 in Bengaluru. The ODIs are a part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women’s Championship.
The series is a part of South Africa Women’s all-format tour of India - three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. Chennai will host the four-day Test from June 28 to July 1, followed by the T20Is series.
IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIs
IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN INDIA:
MOST RUNS IN IND vs SA ODIs
|Batter
|Match
|Runs
|Avg.
|HS
|Mithali Raj (IND)
|26
|882
|46.42
|79*
|Mignon du Preez (SA)
|20
|616
|36.23
|90*
|Punam Raut (IND)
|17
|603
|43.07
|104*
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs SA ODIs
|Bowler
|Match
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Jhulan Goswami (IND)
|20
|34
|3.61
|18.11
|4/24
|Shabnim Ismail (SA)
|17
|25
|4.02
|23.68
|4/30
|Shikha Pandey (IND)
|14
|25
|4.04
|17.68
|4/34
