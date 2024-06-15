India and South Africa’s Women’s cricket teams will play a three-match ODI series from June 16-23 in Bengaluru. The ODIs are a part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women’s Championship.

The series is a part of South Africa Women’s all-format tour of India - three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. Chennai will host the four-day Test from June 28 to July 1, followed by the T20Is series.

IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIs Matches played: 28 India: 15 South Africa: 12 No result: 1 Last result: South Africa won by three wickets (Christchurch, 2022)

IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN INDIA: Total played: 12 India: 6 South Africa: 6 Last result: South Africa won by five wickets (Lucknow, 2021)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs SA ODIs

Batter Match Runs Avg. HS Mithali Raj (IND) 26 882 46.42 79* Mignon du Preez (SA) 20 616 36.23 90* Punam Raut (IND) 17 603 43.07 104*

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs SA ODIs