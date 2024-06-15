MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W head-to-head, ODI series: India vs South Africa overall stats, top performers, records

India and South Africa have a very close head-to-head record in Women’s ODIs and this rivalry will renew with the Proteas touring India for a multi-format series.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 11:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The series is a part of South Africa Women's all-format tour of India - three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. Chennai will host the four-day Test from June 28 to July 1, followed by the T20Is series.
The series is a part of South Africa Women’s all-format tour of India - three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. Chennai will host the four-day Test from June 28 to July 1, followed by the T20Is series.
The series is a part of South Africa Women’s all-format tour of India - three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. Chennai will host the four-day Test from June 28 to July 1, followed by the T20Is series.

India and South Africa’s Women’s cricket teams will play a three-match ODI series from June 16-23 in Bengaluru. The ODIs are a part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women’s Championship.

The series is a part of South Africa Women’s all-format tour of India - three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. Chennai will host the four-day Test from June 28 to July 1, followed by the T20Is series.

IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIs
Matches played: 28
India: 15
South Africa: 12
No result: 1
Last result: South Africa won by three wickets (Christchurch, 2022)
IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN INDIA:
Total played: 12
India: 6
South Africa: 6
Last result: South Africa won by five wickets (Lucknow, 2021)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs SA ODIs

Batter Match Runs Avg. HS
Mithali Raj (IND) 26 882 46.42 79*
Mignon du Preez (SA) 20 616 36.23 90*
Punam Raut (IND) 17 603 43.07 104*

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs SA ODIs

Bowler Match Wickets Econ. Avg. BBI
Jhulan Goswami (IND) 20 34 3.61 18.11 4/24
Shabnim Ismail (SA) 17 25 4.02 23.68 4/30
Shikha Pandey (IND) 14 25 4.04 17.68 4/34

