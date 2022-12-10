Women's Cricket

Alyssa Healy: Thought India was a bit below par

Chasing 173, Australia raced to the target with 11 balls to spare, with opener Beth Mooney smashing her way to an unbeaten 57-ball 89.

PTI
NAVI MUMBAI 10 December, 2022 00:15 IST
MUMBAI, INDIA - DECEMBER 09: Alyssa Healy (c) of Australia during the T20 International series between India and Australia at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA - DECEMBER 09: Alyssa Healy (c) of Australia during the T20 International series between India and Australia at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia

Chasing 173, Australia raced to the target with 11 balls to spare, with opener Beth Mooney smashing her way to an unbeaten 57-ball 89. Harmanpreet Kaur blamed boundary concessions and poor fielding for India’s loss.

Fielding and bowling let the Indian women’s team down and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had no qualms in admitting that after the side’s nine-wicket drubbing at hands of Australia in the first T20I here on Friday.

Chasing 173, Australia raced to the target with 11 balls to spare, with opener Beth Mooney smashing her way to an unbeaten 57-ball 89.

“I think yes (172 was enough). It was a decent total -- we were in the game till the 13th over. But after that we gave away too many boundaries and even the fielding was not up to the mark,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Radha Yadav dropped Mooney when the batter was on 4, but the Indian captain backed the player.

“Night games are always like that - sometimes it’s difficult to judge the ball. Radha is one of our best fielders, and I think it happens. But we have to take those chances to win.

“Yes it did (if dew played a role). Our bowlers were trying our best. But once they got their reprieves, they played freely. Have to take those chances to win,” Harmanpreet added.

The Indian Women’s Team

The Indian Women’s Team | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Mooney struck 16 fours during her stay in the middle, and was helped by Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 29-ball 40, which included four boundaries and two sixes. Australia thus took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Leading the Australian team in the absence of Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy said it was not easy out there in the field.

“It was not easy when we were out in the field, but great to get the result. I thought they were a bit below par. We knew if we batted well, we could get over the line.

“We didn’t finish well with the ball, but we knew we were in the game. We just need to tidy up in the death overs and in the field. We have a few new personnel there. We just need to tighten things up going forward,” Healy said.

Richa Ghosh’s 36 runs off 20 balls set the stage for Deepti to finish the Indian innings on a high.

Richa Ghosh’s 36 runs off 20 balls set the stage for Deepti to finish the Indian innings on a high. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The victory put the visiting Australians ahead in the five-match series.

Player of the Match Mooney said, “I love pulling the Australian shirt on. Fortunate to come up against India, who are an incredible opposition. Played a couple of nice shots and got the team over the line. The wicket was beautiful, a fast outfield, and the crowd was great.”

The formidable opening pair of Healy and Mooney gave Australia the start it needed, adding 73 runs in just under nine overs. Then, Mooney found an able ally in McGrath to help the team cross the line

