IND-W vs ENG -W Live Score, 3rd Women’s T20: England wins toss, elects to bat first vs India

IND-W vs ENG-W: Follow for all live updates from the third women’s T20 between India and England happening at the Wankhede on Sunday.

Updated : Dec 10, 2023 18:31 IST

Team Sportstar
Mumbai: India's Deepti Sharma with teammates celebrate the wicket of England's Freya Kemp during the 2nd T20 International match between India Women and England Women
Mumbai: India's Deepti Sharma with teammates celebrate the wicket of England's Freya Kemp during the 2nd T20 International match between India Women and England Women | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL
Mumbai: India's Deepti Sharma with teammates celebrate the wicket of England's Freya Kemp during the 2nd T20 International match between India Women and England Women | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the third women’s T20 between India and England happening at the Wankhede on Sunday. 

  • December 10, 2023 18:30
    Toss Updates

    England wins the toss and elects to bat first. 

  • December 10, 2023 18:12
    WPL 2024 Mini Auction rewind

    WPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kashvee, Vrinda turn heads as uncapped Indians, Capitals get Sutherland for record bid

    While some of the top international stars like Chamari Athapaththu and Deandra Dottin went unsold, Australia’s all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was the most expensive overseas player.

  • December 10, 2023 17:54
    2nd T20 match report

    IND-W vs ENG-W: England clinches series after four-wicket win in second T20I

    A clinical display by England combined with a lacklustre batting display meant India was bowled out for a paltry 80, its third-lowest total in WT20Is.

  • December 10, 2023 17:39
    Streaming info

    Which TV channel will telecast IND-W vs ENG-W T20I live?

    The third T20I between India Women and England Women will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. 

    Which online platform will live stream IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I live?

    The third T20I between India Women and England Women will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. 

  • December 10, 2023 17:34
    Preview

    India has only pride to play for in the third and last T20 against England, after having conceded the series with a four-wicket defeat, yesterday. 

    India’s vaunted batting lineup crumbled without a fight, crashing to just eighty in the first innings. The bowlers, led by Renuka Singh Thakur, tried to make a contest out of it with regular wickets. But England coasted to a win and continued its dominance over India in the format. 

