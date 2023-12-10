- December 10, 2023 18:30Toss Updates
England wins the toss and elects to bat first.
- December 10, 2023 18:12WPL 2024 Mini Auction rewind
- December 10, 2023 17:39Streaming info
Which TV channel will telecast IND-W vs ENG-W T20I live?
The third T20I between India Women and England Women will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels.
Which online platform will live stream IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I live?
The third T20I between India Women and England Women will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- December 10, 2023 17:34Preview
India has only pride to play for in the third and last T20 against England, after having conceded the series with a four-wicket defeat, yesterday.
India’s vaunted batting lineup crumbled without a fight, crashing to just eighty in the first innings. The bowlers, led by Renuka Singh Thakur, tried to make a contest out of it with regular wickets. But England coasted to a win and continued its dominance over India in the format.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND-W vs ENG -W Live Score, 3rd Women’s T20: England wins toss, elects to bat first vs India
- India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I updates: IND kick starts SA tour with T20 leg; preview; live streaming info
- Guwahati Masters: Ashwini-Tanisha pair beats Taipei duo to win Super 100 title
- Vijay Hazare Trophy: After domestic career rejuvenation at Kerala, Shreyas Gopal hopes for IPL resurgence
- Next Gen: Raksha Kandasamy, smashing her way to the top
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE