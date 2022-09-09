Jemimah Rodrigues, who suffered a hand injury last month, is set to miss out on India women’s team’s T20I series against England, beginning on Saturday.

In her pre-match media interaction on Friday, India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed that Jemimah is still undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“Jemi is still at the NCA, she is getting well. Once we have information about her and she is going about the series, we will update you accordingly,” Harmanpreet said.

After the Commonwealth Games last month, Jemimah stayed back in the UK to play The Hundred for Northern Superchargers, but could only play a couple of games before being ruled out of the tournament due to a hand injury. The national selectors, however, had kept her in both the T20I and ODI squads for the England tour.

But now with her chances of featuring in the T20I series looking bleak, Harmanpreet indicated that the team will have to be flexible with its batting order.

“In the T20 format, we discuss our batting order, but we have to be flexible depending on who’s bowling. You need to see who can handle the bowlers and get the runs for us, so you need to be flexible according to the situation and the team’s run-rate,” the India captain said.

The first T20I is scheduled to be played at the Riverside in Durham on Saturday, whereas the other two games will be played in Derby and Bristol next week. Having defeated England in the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games last month, Harmanpreet is confident of putting up a good show against the home team.

“I know England will be missing (stand-in captain Nat Sciver), but they are still a very good team. This time they have given us enough time to prepare and we are looking in good shape. It’s only time to just go there and execute the plans. Whoever is playing, it is important to stay in the moment and make the right decisions and take calculated risks. Those things will matter rather than who’s playing against you, if you play good cricket, you will get good results,” Harmanpreet said.

“We have done really well in the Commonwealth Games, but now again, it’s a new start for us. We are going to play all the games against England and they have always done well against us. For us, it will be challenging,” the captain said, adding, “the Commonwealth Games has given us a lot of confidence as a team, but it’s a new start and we have to start from the beginning. This tournament will give us a lot of confidence ahead of the World Cup…”