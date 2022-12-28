Why Jemimah Rodrigues’ parents banned Tom and Jerry at home

Siblings can be the best friends and fiercest enemies. No one knows this better than those who live in multi-child households. Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ parents are one of them.

Ivan, a renowned sports coach, and Lavita’s three children- Enoch, Eli and Jemimah would often bring the roof down with their antics.

“It’s very annoying. Growing up, we’d had so many fights. We’ve broken so many glasses at home. Mom and dad would get so angry,” Jemimah told WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV, a weekly show on Sportstar.

“They would never let us watch Tom and Jerry and wrestling and all at home because we’d do the same thing at home,” the Indian batter added.

However, Jemimah was quick to add how her brothers were by her side during her career’s lows.

“At the same time, it is a blessing. I have two elder brothers. They’re over-protective of me. I am little Jem here at home too. The kind of love and support I get from them... I complain about them, but it’s such a blessing to have them.”

