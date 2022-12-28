Women's Cricket

Why Jemimah Rodrigues’ parents banned Tom and Jerry at home

Ivan, a renowned sports coach, and Lavita’s three children- Enoch, Eli and Jemimah would often bring the roof down with their antics. 

Team Sportstar
28 December, 2022 14:44 IST
28 December, 2022 14:44 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues with her father Ivan, mother Lavita and two brothers Enoch and Eli.

Jemimah Rodrigues with her father Ivan, mother Lavita and two brothers Enoch and Eli. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Jemimah Rodrigues

Ivan, a renowned sports coach, and Lavita’s three children- Enoch, Eli and Jemimah would often bring the roof down with their antics. 

Siblings can be the best friends and fiercest enemies. No one knows this better than those who live in multi-child households. Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ parents are one of them. 

Ivan, a renowned sports coach, and Lavita’s three children- Enoch, Eli and Jemimah would often bring the roof down with their antics. 

“It’s very annoying. Growing up, we’d had so many fights. We’ve broken so many glasses at home. Mom and dad would get so angry,” Jemimah told WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV, a weekly show on  Sportstar

“They would never let us watch Tom and Jerry and wrestling and all at home because we’d do the same thing at home,” the Indian batter added.

However, Jemimah was quick to add how her brothers were by her side during her career’s lows. 

“At the same time, it is a blessing. I have two elder brothers. They’re over-protective of me. I am little Jem here at home too. The kind of love and support I get from them... I complain about them, but it’s such a blessing to have them.”

Catch the full episode of Wednesdays With WV featuring Jemimah Rodrigues on Sportstar’s YouTube channel

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us