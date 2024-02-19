MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants’ Kashvee Gautam ruled out due to injury

Gujarat Giants, which had secured the services of Kashvee for Rs 2 crore, has named Mumbai’s Sayali Sathgare as a replacement at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakhs.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 17:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kashvee Gautam during the ACC Under-19 Women’s Asia Cup.
Kashvee Gautam during the ACC Under-19 Women’s Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Kashvee Gautam during the ACC Under-19 Women’s Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kashvee Gautam, the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, was on Monday ruled out of the second edition owing to an injury.

Gujarat Giants, which had secured the services of Kashvee for Rs 2 crore, has named Mumbai’s Sayali Sathgare as a replacement at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakhs.

India All-rounder Kanika Ahuja too, is ruled out of the WPL 2024 owing to an injury. Royal Challengers Bangalore has named Shradda Pokharkar, Maharashtra’s left-arm fast bowler as a replacement. She was signed at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakhs.

Kashvee Gautam

Gujarat Giants

WPL

WPL 2024

