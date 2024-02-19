WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants’ Kashvee Gautam ruled out due to injury

Kashvee Gautam, the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, was on Monday ruled out of the second edition owing to an injury.
Gujarat Giants, which had secured the services of Kashvee for Rs 2 crore, has named Mumbai’s Sayali Sathgare as a replacement at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakhs.
India All-rounder Kanika Ahuja too, is ruled out of the WPL 2024 owing to an injury. Royal Challengers Bangalore has named Shradda Pokharkar, Maharashtra’s left-arm fast bowler as a replacement. She was signed at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakhs.
