England all-rounder Katherine Brunt became the leading wicket-taker for England in Twenty20 Internationals during the second T20I against South Africa at Worcester on Saturday.

Brunt clean bowled Laura Woolvardt to go past Anya Shrubsole and claim her 103rd wicket in the shortest format of the game. She ended with one for 24 from four overs as England restricted South Africa to 148 for six before overhauling the target in 19 overs with six wickets in hand and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The 37-year-old now has 103 wickets in 98 T20Is at an average of 18.7 and economy of 5.52. Shrubsole, who retired from international cricket in April, has 102 wickets from 79 matches while averaging 15.55 and going at 5.95 runs an over. She now tops the list for most wickets for England in T20Is across men’s and women’s cricket, with Chris Jordan leading the list for in the men’s category with 88 wickets in 78 matches.

Brunt is fifth on the list for most T20I wickets in women’s cricket with West Indies’ Anisa Mohammed topping the charts with 125 wickets in 117 matches.

With 170 wickets, Brunt is the leading wicket-taker for England in Women’s ODIs too, and fifth overall. She retired from Test cricket in June and has 51 wickets in 14 matches, the third-most for England in the longest format.