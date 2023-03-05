WPL 2023

Kim Garth, Deandra Dottin’s replacement in Gujarat Giants, takes second fifer of WPL 2023

Initially not a part of the side, Garth replaced Deandra Dottin, for who the franchise couldn’t get a medical clearance before the defined deadline.

Team Sportstar
05 March, 2023 22:30 IST
Kim Garth of Gujarat Giants celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz’s Tahlia Mcgrath.

Kim Garth of Gujarat Giants celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz’s Tahlia Mcgrath. | Photo Credit: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS for WPL

Australia pacer Kim Garth took the Women’s Premier League by storm on Sunday, picking up a fifer in her maiden outing with the Gujarat Giants.

Initially not a part of the side, Garth replaced Barbadian all-rounder Deandra Dottin, for who the franchise couldn’t get a medical clearance before the defined deadline.

Included in the playing eleven in the game against UP Warriorz, Garth struck gold in her very first over, removing openers Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat before also dismissing the dangerous Tahlia McGrath. While the skipper was caught and bowled, Shweta fell to a fuller ball that was hit straight to Mansi Joshi at short third. World No. 1 T20I batter McGrath nicked to first slip to depart for a golden duck.

Garth returned in the 13th over of the innings to remove Kiran Navgire and Simran Shaikh off consecutive deliveries.

However, Grace Harris took the Melbourne Stars bowler apart in the 18th over, hammering four fours and adding 20 runs to the scoreboard. Garth finished her spell with figures of 4-0-36-5.

