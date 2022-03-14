PAK-W vs BAN-W Women's World Cup Live Score: Pakistan needs 235 to win, half century for Fargana Hoque

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Hamilton on Monday.





TOSS: Pak won the toss and chose to bowl



3:00 AM: Match Preview:

Bangladesh come up against familiar rivals Pakistan on Monday hunting for their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup win.

Both sides are yet to pick up points in the 2022 tournament, with Bangladesh making their debut at a women’s one-day World Cup this year.

The Tigresses have beaten Pakistan more than any other team, triumphing five out of the 11 times the two sides have met.

Bangladesh opened their World Cup with two losses in Dunedin, firstly unable to capitalise on bowling South Africa out for 207 in a 32-run defeat, before losing a rain-affected match to hosts New Zealand.

With both sides yet to taste victory and no matches ending in ties, one of Pakistan and Bangladesh will put points on the board, even if it comes in a super over.

For Pakistan, they faced rivals India in their opener and succumbed to a 107-run defeat after bewitching India’s top order.

They were then comfortably beaten by Australia before South Africa came out on top in a nervy meeting in Tauranga.



2:45 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #12 will see Pakistan take on Bangladesh in Hamilton.

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.