Women's Cricket

Smriti Mandhana touches career-best ranking points, maintains third place in ICC T20I rankings

Player-of-the-Match in the second T20I against Australia, which ended in a tie before India won in the Super Over, Mandhana gained 11 rating points to reach the landmark.

PTI
13 December, 2022 16:29 IST
13 December, 2022 16:29 IST
Smriti Mandhana of India plays a shot during the T20I against and Australia at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Smriti Mandhana of India plays a shot during the T20I against and Australia at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Player-of-the-Match in the second T20I against Australia, which ended in a tie before India won in the Super Over, Mandhana gained 11 rating points to reach the landmark.

India opener Smriti Mandhana has reached a career-best 741 points as she continues to maintain her third position in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings for batters released on Tuesday.

The Player-of-the-Match in the second T20I against Australia, which ended in a tie before India won in the Super Over, gained 11 rating points to reach the landmark.

Australia’s Tahlia McGrath is the new No. 1 in the rankings following her superb performances in the first two matches of the ongoing series against India in Mumbai.

Also Read
Indian women look to build on super over win against Australia in third T20I

The 27-year-old Australian had unbeaten knocks of 40 and 70 and overtook compatriots Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney as well as Mandhana to become the fourth Australian and 12th batter to top the women’s T20I rankings, according to ICC.

Mooney had been at the top since August 3 this year when she overtook Lanning.

McGrath is No. 1 after only 16 matches. The last woman to reach the top in fewer matches was West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor in 2010 (15 matches) while India opener Shafali Verma has been the fastest in recent years, reaching the top ranking after 18 matches.

Two more India batters, Shafali and Jemimah Rodriques, also figure in the list of top 10 T20I batters, with the former gaining a spot to be at the sixth position.

In the T20I ranking for bowlers, India’s Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur have maintained their third and fourth spots, respectively, with England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn up one place to second, behind compatriot Sophie Ecclestone.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us