India will face South Africa in the first match of the inaugural ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup taking place from January 14 to 29, 2023, in South Africa. Sixteen teams, including five Associate teams, will be participating in the competition, with 41 matches being played in 15 days.

The entire tournament will be held in two cities - Benoni and Potchefstroom. Both cities hosted the men’s U-19 World Cup in January, 2020.

The teams have been split into four groups. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six League stage, where teams from Group A will play against Group D and Group B will compete against Group C. Rwanda and Indonesia will be playing the World Cup for the first time. Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and USA constitute Group A, while England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Rwanda constitute Group B. Ireland, Indonesia, New Zealand and West Indies form Group C, and India, South Africa, UAE and Scotland are in Group D.

Four matches will be held each day during the group stage. The Super Six stage will begin on January 20. The semifinals will be held on January 27, and the final on January 29.

This will be the first edition of the ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup.

Group A Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka United States of America Group B England Pakistan Rwanda Zimbabwe Group C Indonesia Ireland New Zealand West Indies Group D India Scotland South Africa United Arab Emirates