Rajasthan Royals and the Rajasthan Cricket Association will organise a women’s T20 competition - the RR Women’s Cup - from September 16 to 19 in the city of Jodhpur. Trials will be held on September 16, and the main tournament will commence on the next day.

Six teams, representing six major cities of Rajasthan, will take part - Jaipur Warriors, Jodhpur Gladiators, Udaipur Thunderbolts, Ajmer Blazers, Kota Mavericks and Bikaner Strikers.. Each team will have a pool of 25 players at its disposal, and 15 players per team will be shortlisted at the trials to be held at the Spartans Cricket Academy Ground in Uchiyarda, Jodhpur, on September 16. The trials will be overseen by Royals' Head of High Performance Operations Romi Bhinder.

The six league matches in the main tournament will be conducted at the Spartans Cricket Academy Ground, Uchiyarda, Jodhpur, on September 17th and 18th, and the final will be held on September 19. The league matches on both days will have start at 7AM, 10:30 AM and 2 PM. Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag and local hero Shubham Garhwal will be present for the final on September 19.

Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Rajasthan Royals, said, “With as many as 150 players from across the State expected to participate in the tournament, we are sure to witness some intense battles on the field and also identify potential talents that could be part of the State and the national team, as well the Women’s IPL in the future.”

Bhinder and delegates of the RCA will provide guidance and support to the players during and after the tournament

All matches will be livestreamed on CricHeroes, a cricket streaming platform.