U19 Women’s T20 World Cup IND vs SL Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Super Six match?

India swept its group to finish at top place in Group D and advance to the next group stage of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.

But, India’s unbeaten run at the tournament came to an end with a seven-wicket thrashing by Australia in the Super Six opener here on Saturday. Within 24 hours of a morale-shattering defeat, the Indian team will play its next game, against Sri Lanka.

HIGHLIGHTS - India vs Australia U19 Women’s World Cup Super Six

The top two from the Super Six stage will advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Where can I watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will not be telecast in India.

Where can I watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live online in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website.

At what time will India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will begin at 5:15 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be held at the North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom.