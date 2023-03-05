UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants LIVE score, WPL 2023: Ecclestone, Deepti derail Giants’ early momentum

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Premier League clash between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

GG 60/3 (10 overs): Gayakwad returns after the strategic timeout.

GG 58/3 (9 overs): Tahlia McGrath comes into the attack now. UP seems a bit thin on pace. One can only imagine the havoc Shabnim Ismail would have caused in this game. Healy is going the Mooney way in trying out a number of bowling options. She concedes a boundary as she gets her line a little off and Harleen is happy to dispatch it to the boundary. Seven runs come off the over for Giants.

GG 51/3 (8 overs): Ecclestone returns and STRIKES IN THE FIRST BALL. Sutherland holes out to Anjali Sarvani who comes running in to long on. Sushma Verma is the new batter in. Just one run comes off the over as the two new batters now try and negotiate the UP Warriorz attack. WICKET Annabel Sutherland c Anjali Sarvani b Ecclestone 8 (10b)

GG 50/2 (7 overs): Deepti returns. No risks will be taken here as the Giants look to safely see the spinner off. Five runs come off the over. In the penultimate delivery, it looked like there was a chance for a runout but the pair are safely in and focusing on strike rotation. Good sticking to the basics from the Giants.

GG 45/2 (6 overs): Last over of the Powerplay. Anjali Sarvani will close it out. Healy has moved up, which means we hear her instructions nice and clear on that stump mic. Sutherland welcomes Sarvani with a four over square leg. Nice smart shot that. Just six runs come off it. And that ends the powerplay.

GG 39/2 (5 overs): Ecclestone comes into the attack. Meghana welcomes her with a boundary. It was a fuller delivery veering outside off and she whacks this through cover. But Ecclestone has the last laugh with Meghana holing out to at short third soon after. A sprightly innings from the Indian batter comes to an end. Annabel Sutherland is the new batter in. Five runs come off the over. WICKET Sabbhineni Meghana c Sehrawat b Ecclestone 24 (15b)

GG 34/1 (4 overs): Deepti Sharma comes into the attack now. A slightly antsy start to this over ensues with a few edges here and there. Dunkley was a bit overly cautious of the Indian international and ends up falling to the spinner. Yorker which pierces through Dunkley’s defence. She had no way of surviving this. Breakthrough for the Warriorz. Harleen walks in but the over is done, with 4 runs and a wicket coming off it. WICKET Sophia Dunkley b Sharma 13 (11b)

GG 30/0 (3 overs): Gayakwad returns and begins with a fuller delivery which Meghana punishes for a FOUR first up. That surges past mid-off. Meghana is leading the surge today and is picking those gaps really well as she sends the last ball for a boundary, using the pace of the ball and guiding it past short third. 10 runs off the over for Gujarat.

GG 20/0 (2 overs): Anjali Sarvani comes into the attack. Meghana hits her for two back to back boundaries. One past point and the other, an edge that runs away past slip through short third. She’s looking more confident today, is Meghana and she doesn’t stop there. Two more boundaries follow off Anjali’s bowling - she dances down to drive one through mid off and sends the next one in similar fashion past a fielder diving at midoff. 17 runs from this over for Gujarat.

GG 3/0 (1 over): Rajeshwari Gayakwad opens the bowling for the Warriorz. There’s a slip in place. Gayakwad keeps her line tight Just three runs come off it and the Giants have negotiated the spinner safely. Dunkley almost backed into the stumps there in the middle of that over but no harm done.

LIVE ACTION

Meghana and Sophia Dunkley take guard for the Giants. Can today be different from yesterday for the girls in orange.

PLAYING XI Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), S Meghana, Hemalatha Dayalan, Sneh Rana (capt), Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Annabel Sutherland, Mansi Joshi, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(wk/capt), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj:I had a lot of work to do today. A lot of players were nervous and it showed. A lot of plans we made, we were not able to execute. We want to keep the basics simple for this game. It is a blow to lose Mooney. She is an in-form player and very experienced. She was not able to play because of injury. We need to see who can essay the role we picked her for.

7pm: Gujarat has won the toss and opted to bat. Garth, Dunkley and Sushma Verma come in. No Shabnim Ismail for the Warriorz.

UPDATE FROM THE GUJARAT CAMP: Sneh Rana will captain the Gujarat Giants in Beth Mooney’s absence.

PREVIEW:

UP Warriorz comes in with a squad brimming with Indian talent. Led by Alyssa Healy, the team has international stars like Sophie Ecclestone and Shabnim Ismail alongside Indian internationals like Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. A number of India’s U19 World Cup winners also find themselves in this UP side - including ace batter Shweta Sehrawat and bowler Parshavi Chopra.

The Warriorz go up against a shell-shocked Gujarat Giants team which fell to a mammoth 143-run loss to Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on Saturday. MI scored 207 quite comfortably with captain Beth Mooney, who doesn’t have too much captaincy experience under her belt, struggling to rally her troops. Gujarat used far too many bowlers and not all could nail their line and length. To add to their hardships, Mooney went out injured in the first over of the chase. From there, the chase was a shambolic affair with GG folding for just 64.

Giants will seek redemption but come in with a very unsettled strategy and go up against one of the most balanced teams (in terms of Indian and foreign talent too) on paper.

6pm: The players have arrived at the DY Patil Stadium