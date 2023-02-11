Women's Cricket

Women’s Premier League: Delhi Capitals announces Jonathan Batty as head coach

Women’s Premier League’s (WPL) Delhi Capitals Women team named former first-class cricketer Jonathan Batty as its head coach on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
11 February, 2023 10:23 IST
11 February, 2023 10:23 IST
File Photo of Jonathan Batty.

File Photo of Jonathan Batty. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Women’s Premier League’s (WPL) Delhi Capitals Women team named former first-class cricketer Jonathan Batty as its head coach on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals on Saturday announced its coaching staff ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, which will be held between March 4-26, in Mumbai.  

Jonathan Batty, who coached the Oval Invincibles women’s team to The Hundred titles in 2021 and 2022 has been named the team’s Head Coach. Batty has also coached the Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League and the Surrey Women’s side.  

Also Read
Women’s Premier League: Lucknow franchise named UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis, Lisa Sthalekar named in support staff

Speaking on the development, the 48-year old said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Delhi Capitals as head coach for the inaugural WPL.  It’s a huge honour to have been granted this opportunity by the management, and I can’t wait to work with the team. It’s an incredible time to be involved in Women’s cricket and the WPL has the potential to transform the landscape of women’s professional sport globally.” 

Delhi Capitals has also appointed former cricketers Hemlata Kala and Lisa Keightley as the team’s assistant coaches. 

Kala, who represented India in 7 Tests and 78 ODIs, has also been the chief of the national selection panel. It was during her tenure as Chief Selector that India reached the final of the ICC World Cup in 2017, a milestone moment for the women’s game in India. “I am grateful and excited for this new role with Delhi Capitals. I am looking forward to putting together our squad ahead of the inaugural edition of the tournament, which I am confident will be a gamechanger for women’s cricket.” 

Keightley, who played 9 Tests and 82 ODIs for Australia, coached the England women’s side to the 2022 ICC World Cup final. She has also served as head coach for the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League. “I’m very excited to be involved with the Delhi Capitals and to be working with so many different players and staff from around the world. WPL is a game changer for women’s sports around the world, and we have the opportunity to showcase cricket to a new audience.” 

Biju George, who had a successful tenure with the Indian women’s team, has been named as the side’s Fielding Coach. George works in the same capacity with the Delhi Capitals men’s side as well.  

The inaugural auction for the Women’s Premier League will be held on February 13, in Mumbai. 

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us