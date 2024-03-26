Sri Lanka to host Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India, Pakistan in same group

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19th to July 28th, 2024.
The tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be joined by the semifinalists of the Women’s Premier Cup 2024 - UAE, Malaysia, Nepal, and Thailand.
The tournament will also feature all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition.
Groups
|Group A
|Group B
|India
|Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|UAE
|Malaysia
|Nepal
|Thailand
Here’s the full schedule of ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024:
|Date
|Match 1
|Match 2
|July 19, Friday
|Pakistan vs Nepal
|India vs UAE
|July 20, Saturday
|Malaysia vs Thailand
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|July 21, Sunday
|Nepal vs UAE
|India vs Pakistan
|July 22, Monday
|Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
|Bangladesh vs Thailand
|July 23, Tuesday
|Pakistan vs UAE
|India vs Nepa
|July 24, Wednesday
|Bangladesh vs Malaysia
|Sri Lanka vs Thailand
|July 26, Friday
|SF1 (Group A 1st) vs (Group B 2nd)
|SF2 (Group B 1st) vs (Group A 2nd)
|July 28, Sunday
|FINALS
