Sri Lanka to host Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India, Pakistan in same group

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be joined by the semifinalists of the Women’s Premier Cup 2024 - UAE, Malaysia, Nepal, and Thailand.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 17:43 IST , DUBAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Team India in action against Australia.
FILE PHOTO: Team India in action against Australia. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Team India in action against Australia. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Emmanual Yogini

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19th to July 28th, 2024.

The tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be joined by the semifinalists of the Women’s Premier Cup 2024 - UAE, Malaysia, Nepal, and Thailand.

The tournament will also feature all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition.

Groups

Group A Group B
India Bangladesh
Pakistan Sri Lanka
UAE Malaysia
Nepal Thailand

ALSO READ | India Women tour of Australia 2024 schedule: AUS-W vs IND-W full list of matches, dates, venues

Here’s the full schedule of ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024:

Date Match 1 Match 2
July 19, Friday Pakistan vs Nepal India vs UAE
July 20, Saturday Malaysia vs Thailand Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
July 21, Sunday Nepal vs UAE India vs Pakistan
July 22, Monday Sri Lanka vs Malaysia Bangladesh vs Thailand
July 23, Tuesday Pakistan vs UAE India vs Nepa
July 24, Wednesday Bangladesh vs Malaysia Sri Lanka vs Thailand
July 26, Friday SF1 (Group A 1st) vs (Group B 2nd) SF2 (Group B 1st) vs (Group A 2nd)
July 28, Sunday FINALS

Related Topics

ACC /

Asian Cricket Council /

India /

Pakistan

