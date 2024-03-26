Sri Lanka to host Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India, Pakistan in same group

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19th to July 28th, 2024.

The tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be joined by the semifinalists of the Women’s Premier Cup 2024 - UAE, Malaysia, Nepal, and Thailand.

The tournament will also feature all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition.

Groups

Group A Group B India Bangladesh Pakistan Sri Lanka UAE Malaysia Nepal Thailand

Here’s the full schedule of ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024: