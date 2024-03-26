MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs AUS-W: India women’s team to play three-match ODI series against Australia in December

India will play three ODIs against Australia on December 5, 8 and 11, respectively.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 13:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO- India’s Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.
FILE PHOTO- India’s Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- India’s Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: PTI

The India women’s cricket team will play a three-match day-night One-Day International series against Australia, with the first ODI scheduled to take place on December 5 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

The second ODI will also be played at the Allan Border Field on December 8, while the third will take place on December 11 at the WACA Ground in Perth.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS Test series 2024-25 schedule announced - Full list of matches, venues, dates

This will be the first time India will clash against Australia since January, when the Australians came to India to play a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series.

Australia won both, clinching the T20I series by a 2-1 margin and whitewashing India 3-0 in the ODIs.

Match Date Venue
India-W vs Aus-W 1st ODI December 5 Allan Border Field, Brisbane
India-W vs Aus-W 2nd ODI December 8 Allan Border Field, Brisbane
India-W vs Aus-W 3rd ODI December 11 WACA Ground, Perth

