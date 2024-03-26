IND-W vs AUS-W: India women’s team to play three-match ODI series against Australia in December

The India women’s cricket team will play a three-match day-night One-Day International series against Australia, with the first ODI scheduled to take place on December 5 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

The second ODI will also be played at the Allan Border Field on December 8, while the third will take place on December 11 at the WACA Ground in Perth.

This will be the first time India will clash against Australia since January, when the Australians came to India to play a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series.

Australia won both, clinching the T20I series by a 2-1 margin and whitewashing India 3-0 in the ODIs.