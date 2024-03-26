IND vs AUS Test series 2024-25 schedule announced: Full list of matches, venues, dates

India will take on Australia in a five-match Test series, starting on November 26 in Perth. The pink-ball Test will be held at the Adelaide Oval from December 6.

India will also play practice matches but the details are yet to be confirmed.

India and Australia will compete in a five-match Test series for the first time since 1991-92. In the past four series between the two teams, India has won on all four occasions, including back-to-back away Test series wins in 2018–19 and 2020–21.

India vs Australia full Test series schedule:

1st Test: November 22-26 (Perth Stadium, Perth)

2nd Test: December 6-10 (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

3rd Test: December 14-18 (The Gabba, Brisbane)

4th Test: December 26-30 (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)

5th Test: January 3-7 (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)