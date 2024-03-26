MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Afghanistan Football live UPDATES: IND v AFG, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri starts in his 150th international

IND vs AFG: Follow the live updates of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier between India and Afghanistan, being played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Updated : Mar 26, 2024 18:46 IST

Team Sportstar
The Indian team trains before the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
The Indian team trains before the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
lightbox-info

The Indian team trains before the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the FIFA World Cup qualifier between India and Afghanistan, being played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee taking you through minute-by-minute update of this crucial clash.

  • March 26, 2024 18:38
    What happened the last time the two teams played?

    India and Afghanistan had a neck-to-neck contest the last time the two sides met, with the result reflecting a drab 0-0 draw. Sunil Chhetri, who had played as a No. 10 in the previous match, returns to the No. 9 position, hoping to change the team’s fortunes in this crucial World Cup qualifier.

  • March 26, 2024 18:15
    Changes in the starting line-up!

    Stimac has continued to go with his preferred 4-2-3-1 shape but has introduced three changes from the previous clash between the two sides. Akash Mishra, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Partap make way for Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh and Brandon Fernandes

  • March 26, 2024 18:02
    Afghanistan starting XI:

    Ovays; Mahboob, Amiri, Sharif, Askar, Mosawer Ahadi, Rahmat Akbari, Jabar Sharza, Taufee Skandari, Zelfagar, Omid

  • March 26, 2024 18:00
    India starting XI:

    Gurpreet, Bheke, Bose, Anwar, Poojary; Apuia, Jeakson; Colaco, Brandon, Manvir; Sunil Chhetri

  • March 26, 2024 17:51
    India vs Afghanistan preview
  • March 26, 2024 17:34
    Guwahati is all ready to host the WC Qualifier!
  • March 26, 2024 16:38
    Match Preview

    Despite the goalless draw away to Afghanistan, India still remains in a position of relative comfort in the second round of World Cup qualifiers with two big home matches in hand. The first of which will be again against Afghanistan on Tuesday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Tuesday. In Group B, India is second in the table behind Qatar and is a point ahead of Kuwait.

    Igor Stimac opted for an all-out attack approach in Abha last Thursday with four forwards but only for his side to put in an insipid display against a robust Afghanistan side. Stimac pointed out to the four chances India had with two big ones falling to Manvir Singh and Subhasish Bose, who both failed to find the target.

    While there are pressing issues in other areas of the pitch, the lack of goals and inventiveness in the final third has been emblematic of India’s issues with zero goals in its five-match winless run.

    India is a side which neither creates high-quality chances nor does it create them at will. In the recently concluded Asian Cup, where India exited in the group stage, it finished with an xG of 0.61 – the second lowest among 24 teams.

    Naturally, the eyes will turn to the 39-year-old Sunil Chhetri, who will be playing his 150th match in India colours, but he too has struggled to find the back of the net. Chhetri has scored just once in his last 16 matches for club and country. Vikram Partap Singh has been in a rich vein of form with six goals for Mumbai City FC, but failed to keep his composure on the ball during his senior team bow in Abha.

    When the game was stretched in the second half, substitute Brandon Fernandes offered quality on the ball in the no. 10 role, but after Afghanistan regained control, the Indian midfielders failed to find the Goa attacking midfielder. It will be interesting to see if Stimac opts to shift to a 4-3-3 system to offer more control and creativity in the middle to try and break down a physical Afghanistan side.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Indian Football /

India /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan Football live UPDATES: IND v AFG, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri starts in his 150th international
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans look for second win; Toss at 7PM, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs GT Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin toss in Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024, SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians eye first win of season after close defeats
    V.S. Aravind
  5. CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. India vs Afghanistan Football live UPDATES: IND v AFG, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri starts in his 150th international
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nehru Stadium in Assam to be turned into world-class football venue: AFA
    PTI
  3. I-League 2023-24: Late goals help Churchill Brothers clinch a point against Sreenidi Deccan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Football: IWL 2023-24 winner to be decided on final matchday, format, points table, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Barboza’s double strike earns full points for Delhi FC
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan Football live UPDATES: IND v AFG, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri starts in his 150th international
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans look for second win; Toss at 7PM, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs GT Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin toss in Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024, SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians eye first win of season after close defeats
    V.S. Aravind
  5. CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment