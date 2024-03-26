India vs Afghanistan Football live UPDATES: IND v AFG, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri starts in his 150th international

Key Updates
- March 26, 2024 18:38What happened the last time the two teams played?
India and Afghanistan had a neck-to-neck contest the last time the two sides met, with the result reflecting a drab 0-0 draw. Sunil Chhetri, who had played as a No. 10 in the previous match, returns to the No. 9 position, hoping to change the team’s fortunes in this crucial World Cup qualifier.
- March 26, 2024 18:15Changes in the starting line-up!
Stimac has continued to go with his preferred 4-2-3-1 shape but has introduced three changes from the previous clash between the two sides. Akash Mishra, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Partap make way for Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh and Brandon Fernandes
- March 26, 2024 18:02Afghanistan starting XI:
Ovays; Mahboob, Amiri, Sharif, Askar, Mosawer Ahadi, Rahmat Akbari, Jabar Sharza, Taufee Skandari, Zelfagar, Omid
- March 26, 2024 18:00India starting XI:
Gurpreet, Bheke, Bose, Anwar, Poojary; Apuia, Jeakson; Colaco, Brandon, Manvir; Sunil Chhetri
- March 26, 2024 17:51India vs Afghanistan preview
- March 26, 2024 17:34Guwahati is all ready to host the WC Qualifier!
- March 26, 2024 16:38Match Preview
Despite the goalless draw away to Afghanistan, India still remains in a position of relative comfort in the second round of World Cup qualifiers with two big home matches in hand. The first of which will be again against Afghanistan on Tuesday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Tuesday. In Group B, India is second in the table behind Qatar and is a point ahead of Kuwait.
Igor Stimac opted for an all-out attack approach in Abha last Thursday with four forwards but only for his side to put in an insipid display against a robust Afghanistan side. Stimac pointed out to the four chances India had with two big ones falling to Manvir Singh and Subhasish Bose, who both failed to find the target.
While there are pressing issues in other areas of the pitch, the lack of goals and inventiveness in the final third has been emblematic of India’s issues with zero goals in its five-match winless run.
India is a side which neither creates high-quality chances nor does it create them at will. In the recently concluded Asian Cup, where India exited in the group stage, it finished with an xG of 0.61 – the second lowest among 24 teams.
Naturally, the eyes will turn to the 39-year-old Sunil Chhetri, who will be playing his 150th match in India colours, but he too has struggled to find the back of the net. Chhetri has scored just once in his last 16 matches for club and country. Vikram Partap Singh has been in a rich vein of form with six goals for Mumbai City FC, but failed to keep his composure on the ball during his senior team bow in Abha.
When the game was stretched in the second half, substitute Brandon Fernandes offered quality on the ball in the no. 10 role, but after Afghanistan regained control, the Indian midfielders failed to find the Goa attacking midfielder. It will be interesting to see if Stimac opts to shift to a 4-3-3 system to offer more control and creativity in the middle to try and break down a physical Afghanistan side.
