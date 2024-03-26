CSK vs GT Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin toss in Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to make it two wins from two when they face each other at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

CSK - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 4/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5

GT - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 6

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5