CSK vs GT Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win coin toss in Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match?

CSK vs RCB Live Toss updates: Check the toss result from IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Updated : Mar 26, 2024 18:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium
Chennai Super Kings’ Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to make it two wins from two when they face each other at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

CSK - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 4/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5

GT - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 4/5

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 6

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5

