Spain Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair loses in opening round, Tanisha-Ashwini duo gets walkover

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in the opening round of women’s doubles at Spain Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, in Madrid on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Indian pair suffered an 18-21, 22-20, 18-21 defeat against American twins Annie and Kerry Xu. Treesa and Gayatri had defeated the same duo in the first round at Swiss Open last week.

READ | Swiss Open 2024: Srikanth loses in semifinals, Indian challenge ends

With this defeat, Treesa and Gayatri’s chance of qualifying for Paris Olympics are as good as over. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who are ahead in the ‘Race to Paris’ qualification rankings, got a walkover in the first round.

Unseeded duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and K Sai Pratheek progressed to the round of 16 in men’s doubles with a 21-15, 28-30, 21-11 win over Canada’s Adam Dong and Nyl Yakura. Eighth seeds M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will be in men’s action later in the day.

Mithun Manjunath qualified for the main draw of men’s singles.